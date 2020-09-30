Moody's adds to CreditView platform

Moody's has announced that it has enhanced its CreditView platform by adding a wide range of environmental, social and governance (ESG) and climate analysis.

Moody's said the expansion is part of its push to deliver an integrated suite of ESG solutions to the market and address user feedback.

Moody's said users have expressed that extra-financial information and analysis are becoming increasingly important for assessing an issuer's risk profile.

CreditView users will now have access resources from Moody's affiliates Vigeo Eiris (VE) and Four Twenty Seven.

VE content includes corporate and sovereign sustainability reports as well as ESG scores and sector reports. Users can also access Four Twenty Seven's physical climate risk scores for corporates and US municipalities.

"The enhancements to Moody's CreditView are part of our commitment to provide market participants with meaningful performance measurements and insights that help advance strategic resilience, responsible capitalism, and the greening of the economy," Moody's global head of ESG solutions Andrea Blackman said.

CreditView will continue to feature Moody's Investors Service (MIS) credit ratings and analysis, which systematically integrate material ESG considerations.

Additionally, users will still have access to MIS research and tools such as Credit Opinions, Environmental and Social Sector Risk Heat Maps, Corporate Governance Assessments, and Carbon Transition Assessments that provide increased transparency of how ESG and climate considerations impact credit.

"The expansion of Moody's CreditView provides a wealth of ESG and climate resources in a single convenient solution to help customers make better decisions," executive director at Moody's Analytics Gus Harris said.

"We will continue to enhance the Moody's CreditView platform by actively expanding our ESG resources and coverage."