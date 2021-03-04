Montgomery launches two global strategies

Montgomery Investment Management is joining forces with a boutique fund manager to offer two global growth strategies to Australian investors.

Montgomery will launch two of Polen Capital's growth strategies for local clients.

Polen Capital Global Growth Fund invests in a concentrated portfolio of 25 to 35 high-quality growth companies from around the world.

The fund delivered 16.42% per annum net off fees, while its benchmark MSCI ACWI Net Total Return Index returned 10.77% p.a.

Around June 2021, the Polen Capital Global Emerging Markets Growth Fund will launch. This new fund invests in a concentrated portfolio of emerging markets businesses.

Montgomery will seed the funds and invest alongside clients. The minimum investment amount for other investors is $25,000.

"Montgomery Investment Management and Polen Capital share a commitment to investing in high-quality companies with strong growth prospects over the longer term," Montgomery chief investment officer Roger Montgomery said.

Polen head of international business development Paul Williams said: "By working with Montgomery and Polen Capital, investors should have a great deal of comfort that they are working with two companies with extensive experience in investing over multiple cycles and in putting their clients' interests first."

Polen has about US$60 billion in total assets, with offices in the UK and US. It currently has a local distribution partnership with Axius Partners.