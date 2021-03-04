NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Montgomery launches two global strategies
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 4 MAR 2021   12:40PM

Montgomery Investment Management is joining forces with a boutique fund manager to offer two global growth strategies to Australian investors.

Montgomery will launch two of Polen Capital's growth strategies for local clients.

Polen Capital Global Growth Fund invests in a concentrated portfolio of 25 to 35 high-quality growth companies from around the world.

The fund delivered 16.42% per annum net off fees, while its benchmark MSCI ACWI Net Total Return Index returned 10.77% p.a.

Around June 2021, the Polen Capital Global Emerging Markets Growth Fund will launch. This new fund invests in a concentrated portfolio of emerging markets businesses.

Montgomery will seed the funds and invest alongside clients. The minimum investment amount for other investors is $25,000.

"Montgomery Investment Management and Polen Capital share a commitment to investing in high-quality companies with strong growth prospects over the longer term," Montgomery chief investment officer Roger Montgomery said.

Polen head of international business development Paul Williams said: "By working with Montgomery and Polen Capital, investors should have a great deal of comfort that they are working with two companies with extensive experience in investing over multiple cycles and in putting their clients' interests first."

Polen has about US$60 billion in total assets, with offices in the UK and US. It currently has a local distribution partnership with Axius Partners.

Read more: Polen CapitalMontgomery Investment ManagementAxius PartnersMarkets Growth FundMSCIPaul Williams
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Asset managers move to ESG
Big year for ESG ahead: MSCI
Zenith partners with MSCI
Data letting ESG down: BlackRock
Bloomberg indices to rebrand
US manager eyes Australia
Death of value investing a myth: Realindex
Fidelity launches global fund
MSCI launches UN SDG alignment tool
Hedge funds in the green
Editor's Choice
Rest hires from NGS Super
ELIZA BAVIN
Rest has appointed a new general manager of superannuation and retirement solutions, hiring from NGS Super.
US upbeat on stimulus, vaccination
KARREN VERGARA
The US is betting that a combination of the stimulus package and COVID-19 vaccinations will lead to full economic recovery by the end of the year, according to a leading economist.
Montgomery launches two global strategies
KARREN VERGARA
Montgomery Investment Management is joining forces with a boutique fund manager to offer two global growth strategies to Australian investors.
Colonial First State names head of insurance
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former head of group insurance at Munich Re will now lead Colonial First State's insurance business.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Cathy Doyle
Chair and Consultant
SUPER Recruiters
Howard Marks
Chairman
Oaktree Capital Management, LLC
Greg Kent
Partner
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Justin Arter
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
As chief executive of Cbus, Justin Arter heads a superannuation fund well positioned to survive the current wave of regulatory change. With just over six months under his belt, he shares his plans for the fund with Kanika Sood.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something EWRU7LKr