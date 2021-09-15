NEWS
Investment

Monster trade in BlackRock's IOZ

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 SEP 2021   12:48PM

A mystery buyer bought $370 million worth of IOZ units, in a trade size not often seen in Australian ETFs.

IOZ tracks the ASX S&P 200 and the trade arrived pre-market open on Friday.

Citi handled the trade and confirmed it was involved and facilitated it on behalf of one its markets clients. It declined to comment on specifics.

iShares head of Australasia James Kingston said September saw increased trading activity in IOZ.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

"It's pleasing to see a broader base of Australian investors including institutions use ETFs to express their asset allocation views and manage exposures with ease. As such, we have seen increased trading volumes in IOZ in early September that has resulted in gross primary market flows nearing $1 billion," Kingston said.

"This speaks to the liquidity and cost benefits of ETFs, and we can confirm that there has been a positive net inflow to IOZ as a result of the increased trading volumes."

Latest News
