Model portfolio growth up 70%

Australia's model portfolio landscape is growing at a rapid rate, with the number of models available on managed accounts up 70% per annum, according to Rainmaker Information.

Rainmaker research found over the last four years, the number of model portfolios on offer has increased from 865 to 4129.

Meanwhile, Rainmaker said managed accounts are also experiencing significant growth, with funds under administration increasing by 44% last year.

The report said managed accounts hold an aggregate $65 billion as at the end of March 2020.

A review of nearly 100 separately managed account (SMA) platforms revealed there are 1003 discrete model portfolios offered by 193 investment managers, research houses and financial advice groups.

These models are available across four managed accounts and, on average, create 4129 points of presence in the market.

"Model portfolios are offered by investment managers or intermediary groups such as research houses, consultants, platforms themselves and financial advice groups," Rainmaker executive director of research, Alex Dunnin.

"Of the 1003 unique models, 12% are ETF or indexed based, but the big surprise is that only 2% have been identified as being explicitly ESG (environmental, social and governance) based.

"We should expect this number to increase given the market's push for ESG products that is currently underway for managed funds and superannuation products."

Rainmaker found 41% of managed account models are in equities asset sectors, 49% in diversified offerings and 10% in other asset classes such as property, bonds and alternatives.