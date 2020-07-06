NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Model portfolio growth up 70%
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 6 JUL 2020   11:35AM

Australia's model portfolio landscape is growing at a rapid rate, with the number of models available on managed accounts up 70% per annum, according to Rainmaker Information.

Rainmaker research found over the last four years, the number of model portfolios on offer has increased from 865 to 4129.

Meanwhile, Rainmaker said managed accounts are also experiencing significant growth, with funds under administration increasing by 44% last year.

The report said managed accounts hold an aggregate $65 billion as at the end of March 2020.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Market Volatility Centre - Tools to Help Stay the Course

A review of nearly 100 separately managed account (SMA) platforms revealed there are 1003 discrete model portfolios offered by 193 investment managers, research houses and financial advice groups.

These models are available across four managed accounts and, on average, create 4129 points of presence in the market.

"Model portfolios are offered by investment managers or intermediary groups such as research houses, consultants, platforms themselves and financial advice groups," Rainmaker executive director of research, Alex Dunnin.

"Of the 1003 unique models, 12% are ETF or indexed based, but the big surprise is that only 2% have been identified as being explicitly ESG (environmental, social and governance) based.

"We should expect this number to increase given the market's push for ESG products that is currently underway for managed funds and superannuation products."

Rainmaker found 41% of managed account models are in equities asset sectors, 49% in diversified offerings and 10% in other asset classes such as property, bonds and alternatives.

Read more: Model portfolioRainmaker InformationESGAlex Dunnin
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ESG continues to outperform: Research
Boutique expands investment team
Fixed income investors get new ESG rating
Boutique appoints ESG lead
Pendal bolsters ESG fixed income capability
Managed accounts demand rises: Zenith
Report reveals superficiality of ESG pledges
Mandates from superannuation funds slow
Pendal adds SRI lense to multi-asset fund
How competitive is the Australian ETF industry?
Editor's Choice
Perpetual wins government fund mandate
KANIKA SOOD
A new fund from the federal government has appointed a Perpetual subsidiary as its trustee while a consortium of global managers has won the investment management mandate.
AMP Life awards mandate post acquisition
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A trustee has been appointed to AMP Life's superannuation funds, which hold more than $7 billion, following the sale of AMP Life to Resolution Life.
ClearView announces board changes
ELIZA BAVIN
ClearView Wealth has announced a number of changes to its board including a new chair.
Super funds merge, board revealed
ELIZA BAVIN
First State Super and VicSuper have completed their merger, revealing fee reductions and board changes.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Dina Kotsopoulos
HEAD OF PLATFORMS
BT
Dina Kotsopoulos was destined for a career in music, but fate had other plans. Now the head of platforms at BT, she reflects on her sliding doors moment. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Sr8RkcFx