MLC Wealth in advice leadership reshuffle

MLC Wealth has again reshuffled its leadership, with the firm's general manager of advice stepping down.

MLC Wealth has confirmed the departure of advice general manager Ross Barnwell, who has decided to bring his seven year career with the firm to a close.

According to an internal email, MLC Wealth general manager of wealth distribution Geoff Rogers will step into the role vacated by Barnwell in the interim.

An MLC spokesperson said Barnwell's contribution to the business and its advice network had been significant.

"We thank Ross for the positive impact he has made," a spokesperson for MLC said.

"Ross joined MLC in 2012 and since 2017 has been general manager of advice. He has been determined to help lead advice to a profession both within MLC Wealth and across the industry."

The reshuffle is the latest in a string of changes to the firm's leadership, including the recent appointments of former Mercer head of corporate superannuation Darren Stevens as group executive platforms, Anthony Lane as chief operating officer and Andrew Morgan as chief corporate services and chief financial officer.

The firm also recently finalised the leadership of its asset management business (formerly known as NAB Asset Management), while re-branding the division as MLC Asset Management.