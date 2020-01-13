NEWS
Executive Appointments
MLC Wealth hires technology chief
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 13 JAN 2020   12:11PM

MLC Wealth is expanding its executive leadership team with a new hire, responsible for transforming the business' technology and operations.

Following an extensive search, Darren McKenzie has been appointed chief technology and operations officer of MLC Wealth, effective March 2020.

McKenzie was most recently chief operating officer, UK and international at RSA Insurance, based in London.

In his new role, McKenzie will report to MLC Group chief technology and operations officer Patrick Wright and MLC Wealth chief executive Geoff Lloyd until MLC is legally separated from NAB.

Lloyd described McKenzie as a well-regarded and strong leader.

"Darren is a highly accomplished executive with more than 20 years' experience defining and delivering strategic transformation across technology and operations in financial services organisations," he said.

"As we continue to prepare for separation, Darren's deep experience across technology and operations will enable us to deliver strong capability to support the business. We look forward to him joining us in March."

The appointment follows in a long line of additions to MLC Wealth's leadership in recent months, with Lloyd saying her is creating a "dynamic and high performing team to lead the business through its next phase of evolution".

Other recent appointments include Anthony Lane as chief operating officer and Andrew Morgan as chief commercial services officer and chief financial officer.

Latest News
