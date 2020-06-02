MLC Wealth appoints chair

A former chief executive of BT Financial Group has been named independent non-executive chair of MLC Wealth.

Robert Coombe has been named to take on the role, effective 1 July 2020.

NAB chair Philip Chronican said the appointment to the board of National Wealth Management Services Limited (NWMSL), the head company of MLC Wealth, was an important next step in the path to establishing MLC as a standalone business.

"Rob has the right leadership skills and experience for MLC as it separates from NAB at a critical time for the wealth management sector and its clients," Chronican said.

"He has extensive relevant experience in wealth management and financial services including superannuation, asset management, retail and private banking and financial advice businesses."

Chronican added that MLC is progressing well in its plans to restructure the business as a standalone entity.

Coombe also holds a number of other board roles, including chair of ASX-listed Generation Development Group, chair of Tibra Capital and an independent director of CIMB Group, an ASEAN universal bank.

Additionally, he is deputy chair of the Australian Indigenous Education Foundation, deputy chair of Surfing Australia and is a member of the advisory board of 5V Capital Investors.

Until recently, he was chair of Craveable Brands, where he was also chief executive from 2013 to 2017.

Prior to joining Craveable Brands, Coombe was group executive of Westpac Retail and Business Banking.

Before that he was chief executive of BT Financial Group for six years where he was responsible for all of Westpac's funds management, financial planning, insurance, private banking, broking, platform and superannuation businesses in Australia.

"This is a critical time for MLC and the members, clients, advisers and employers it serves," Coombe said.

"It's a privilege to be invited to participate in the transformation and exciting next chapter of this highly regarded Australian business.

"I look forward to working with Geoff Lloyd and his newly formed and highly experienced executive team who are leading the separation of MLC Wealth."

Lloyd, the current chair of the NWMSL board is managing director and chief executive of MLC Wealth, will remain on the board following Coombe's appointment.

NAB said Coombe will be involved in the appointment of other independent directors over the coming months.