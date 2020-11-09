MLC Super overhauls fees

MLC Super has introduced a number of management and administration fee changes for a broad range of products that took effect this month.

On November 1, management fees were reduced and commissions removed in the Access Pre Select Fund.

Also on this date, commissions ceased in group insurance arrangements in MLC Wrap Super, MLC Wrap Investments, MLC Wrap Super Series 2 and MLC Wrap Investments Series 2.

On November 2, MLC MasterKey Investment Service administration fees reduced for the MLC Cash Fund by 0.26% p.a. All other investment options' admin fees reduced by 0.41% p.a. The same reductions applied to the MLC MasterKey Unit Trust.

For example, administration fees for MLC MasterKey Investment Service for the MLC Vanguard Australian Share Index Fund also dropped from 1.13% p.a. to 0.72% p.a. All other investment options' admin fees reduced from 1.35% to 0.94% p.a.

Across the two MasterKey products, investors can expect monthly rebates paid into their account (except the cash fund).

"We'll provide investors with a monthly fee rebate on balances excluding the MLC Cash Fund, for combined account balances of $50,000 or more," MLC told investors.

"Any contribution fees investors pay will be removed. Any asset-based or contribution-based commission (if applicable) will stop."

Among the many changes in the MLC MasterKey Unit Trust, the management fee for MLC Cash Fund went from 1.06% p.a. to 0.80% p.a.

On 23 November 2020, the number of family members that clients can link to their account will increase from four to six.

Retirement and investment solutions group executive Tim Steele said MLC has conducted a comprehensive review of the pricing structure across the MLC Super Fund after consulting members, employers and advisers in advance of these changes.

"As a result of this review we will be implementing a number of pricing changes which will result in a simple and competitive pricing framework for the benefit of members," he said.