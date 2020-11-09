NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Sponsored by
MLC Super overhauls fees
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 9 NOV 2020   12:38PM

MLC Super has introduced a number of management and administration fee changes for a broad range of products that took effect this month.

On November 1, management fees were reduced and commissions removed in the Access Pre Select Fund.

Also on this date, commissions ceased in group insurance arrangements in MLC Wrap Super, MLC Wrap Investments, MLC Wrap Super Series 2 and MLC Wrap Investments Series 2.

On November 2, MLC MasterKey Investment Service administration fees reduced for the MLC Cash Fund by 0.26% p.a. All other investment options' admin fees reduced by 0.41% p.a. The same reductions applied to the MLC MasterKey Unit Trust.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

For example, administration fees for MLC MasterKey Investment Service for the MLC Vanguard Australian Share Index Fund also dropped from 1.13% p.a. to 0.72% p.a. All other investment options' admin fees reduced from 1.35% to 0.94% p.a.

Across the two MasterKey products, investors can expect monthly rebates paid into their account (except the cash fund).

"We'll provide investors with a monthly fee rebate on balances excluding the MLC Cash Fund, for combined account balances of $50,000 or more," MLC told investors.

"Any contribution fees investors pay will be removed. Any asset-based or contribution-based commission (if applicable) will stop."

Among the many changes in the MLC MasterKey Unit Trust, the management fee for MLC Cash Fund went from 1.06% p.a. to 0.80% p.a.

On 23 November 2020, the number of family members that clients can link to their account will increase from four to six.

Retirement and investment solutions group executive Tim Steele said MLC has conducted a comprehensive review of the pricing structure across the MLC Super Fund after consulting members, employers and advisers in advance of these changes.

"As a result of this review we will be implementing a number of pricing changes which will result in a simple and competitive pricing framework for the benefit of members," he said.

Read more: MLC Cash FundMLC MasterKey Investment ServiceMLC MasterKey Unit TrustAccess Pre Select FundMLC Super FundMLC Wrap Super SeriesTim Steele
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
MLC cuts fees, commissions
Class action accuses NAB of super rip-off
MLC Wealth adds to leadership team
MLC Wealth shuffles leadership
MLC faces class action over adviser fees
NAB to end financial planning compliance issue
ASIC permanently bans former Apogee adviser
MLC admin error hits superannuation DB members
NULIS names new chair
Lose grandfathered commissions, lose business: MLC
Editor's Choice
Loftus Peak lists active ETF
KANIKA SOOD
The Sydney boutique has listed its top-performing global equities fund on the ASX as an active ETF, while removing it from the mFund market place.
Majority of Aussies want SG rise: ASFA
ELIZA BAVIN
Around 75% of Australians want the superannuation guarantee to rise to 12%, according to a survey commissioned by the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia.
Franklin Templeton shuffles distribution team
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Following its acquisition of Legg Mason, Franklin Templeton Australia has refreshed its senior distribution leadership line-up.
State Super scholarship opens
KARREN VERGARA
State Super's post-graduate scholarship program is open for students in New South Wales interested in studying superannuation.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10-11
World Business Forum Sydney 
NOV
10
WOB Understand financial reports 
NOV
10
Webinar: Focus on Investment Portfolios for HNW Clients 
NOV
12
Challenger Financial Standard Technical Services Forum 
NOV
18
The Sustainability of Capital Markets 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Joe Magyer
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
LAKEHOUSE CAPITAL PTY LTD
Lakehouse Capital chief investment officer Joe Magyer began investing long before he could drive, and has a competitive streak that has seen his funds outperform their peers by leaps and bounds. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something v9EUrB6y