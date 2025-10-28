MLC sets sights on top super funds

MLC Super chief executive Dave Woodall said MLC hopes to have cracked the top three superannuation funds in terms of size as part of its 2030 strategy.

Speaking at a client event this morning, Woodall said the transition back to the MLC brand was the first step in the super fund's plans for the future.

"There is a service promise that comes with that brand. That's why we're investing in digital marketing technology, and that's also why we've picked up a large global technology partner in SS&C to help us get there," Woodall said.

"The other key tenant of our strategy through to 2030 is innovation in the way we think and talk about retirement, super into retirement."

Part of this includes the launch of MLC Retirement Boost, currently available through the wrap platform and expected to be integrated into MLC Super soon.

MLC Retirement Boost is a retirement income stream offering delivered in two phases: one for accumulation and one for retirement.

"We're very excited to have this innovative product in the wrap already, and coming into the master trust, MLC Super, soon," Woodall said.

"All of this is supported by expertise in understanding markets and asset management. MLC Asset Management has been running diversified, multi-manager portfolios longer than anyone else in market.

"So, we're pulling those elements together under a trusted brand. It's been around for a long time. It's an organisation that's well governed, strong balance sheet strength and has an eye on the future."

Woodall said the MLC brand will have a global perspective and is seeking out global partners, something Woodall said is "not optional anymore".

"It's actually mandatory, because if [Australia is] going to be the second largest [super] system in the world, we need to aspire to deliver global best practice to our customers, and that's exactly what we intend to do," he said.

Speaking at the same event, MLC chief customer officer Renee Howie said the fund is focusing its efforts on advertising and marketing to attract new members.

"There are three core areas that we are focused on, and the first is data. The first is understanding our members and our future members, and we have more data than ever on individuals at an anonymised level," Howie said,

"In the superannuation industry, we've been very focused on things like age or where you are at in your journey on transition to retirement. They're very baseline data facts. Actually, we want to understand from individuals who are interacting with their super today, but also who are interacting online more socially."

Howie said MLC is looking to how Australians, and potential future members, are using the internet and consuming content to help develop their strategy.

"Attention span is one of the scarcest commodities in the world. And so, as we look at content, we don't look at it as how many pages in a thought leadership report am I going to be able to write and pop up my website for someone to read. It's back to that original point around, how do individuals consume data today and understand where they get their information from, and how do I put that where they are," she said.

Howie said MLC will look to use anonymised data about members to then drive more member engagement.

"... we have a range of identifiers that says we know who they are, we know where they work, we understand where they are in their career, all of the baseline demographic facts, but then we also blend that with an understanding of where they go to reach their information, what kind of information interests them," she says.

"We can also get anonymised data around their family situations and things like that; we can then proactively engage them to be able to talk them through what might be the next best step for them in their superannuation journey to receive a fantastic retirement outcome."

Howie said harvesting the use of this kind of data has not been done well in the superannuation industry in Australia.

"To date, we simply just send people white papers when they turn 55 and they might be thinking about retiring. We actually have to take a step back and have a look at how Australian consumers are consuming today what they actually need for a great retirement and how we can best help them get there," she said.

According to APRA statistics, at June end across MLC Super Fund and IOOF Portfolio Service Superannuation there was about $165 billion in funds under management.