MLC Life wins group mandate

MLC Life has been handed a new group insurance mandate from a retail superannuation provider.

Going forward, MLC Life will provide group insurance cover to members of GROW Super, Superhero, the Allan Gray Superannuation Fund and several others after being awarded the mandate by OneSuper.

Effective this month, the arrangement comes as Hannover Life Re exits the group insurance market to focus on reinsurance. Hannover Life Re will continue to act as reinsurer for MLC Life.

In all, OneSuper - formerly Smartsave - is home to more than 14 different superannuation sub-plans. Others include LESF Super, Super Prophets and max Super Fund.

Confirming the news to Financial Standard, a spokesperson for MLC Life said: "We're pleased to have been appointed as the group insurer for OneSuper and its sub-plans, including Allan Gray Super, GROW Super, Australian Practical Super, amongst others."

"The sub-plans will transition their group insurance arrangements to MLC Life Insurance in a staggered approach over the next 12 months.

"We're delighted to begin our partnership with them and look forward to providing great insurance cover for their members."

As trustee for OneSuper, Diversa established a working relationship with MLC in January of this year to review and transition the fund's group insurance arrangements.