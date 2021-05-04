MLC Life hires general manager

MLC Life Insurance has appointed a new lead for its life insurance portfolio, overseeing product, pricing and retail.

Bozenna Hinton started in her new role of general manager of product pricing and retail insurance proposition on May 3.

Hinton is responsible for ensuring the sustainability of MLC Life Insurance's portfolio, including the new income protection product that will launch later this year.

She reports to chief life insurance officer Michael Rogers and is a part of the life insurance leadership team.

Hinton was most recently the head of portfolio management for individual life at TAL where she oversaw the commercial performance of the retail and direct businesses. Her career to date spans customer retention, claims and underwriting insights, pricing, analytics and portfolio management, working at firms that include Commonwealth Bank, RGA and Munich Re.

She is currently the chair of Actuaries Institute of Australia's international committee for the. She was previously chair of the International Actuarial Association Education Committee.

Rogers said Hinton is a highly qualified and experienced insurance industry professional with a passion for driving great customer outcomes, backed by her extensive experience and expertise in several areas of life insurance.

"These attributes are especially important for us as we seek to enhance our customer and partner experiences particularly in licensee and adviser markets," he said.