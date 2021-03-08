NEWS
Executive Appointments
MLC Life appoints retail general manager
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 8 MAR 2021   12:41PM

MLC Life Insurance has appointed a general manager for retail distribution partnerships, as the incumbent leaves.

Michael Downey is moving into the role that reports directly to MLC Life Insurance chief executive Michael Rogers effective March 22.

The appointment comes as Russell Hannah leaves the company on March 26, after being appointed to the role in September 2020. He joined the firm in 2016.

Downey has over 20 years of experience in financial services, including advice and licensee strategy, strategic product development, distribution strategy and management.

"I am delighted that Michael has joined us as we enter the final phase of our technology upgrade. His deep experience and leadership skills will be central to delivering our retail distribution strategy and management," Rogers said of the appointment.

In his most recent role, he was the general manager of advice partnerships with responsibility for leading MLC Advice licensees.

"I am thrilled to be joining MLC Life Insurance. I've a long-standing admiration for this iconic Australian life insurer, which is soon poised to leverage its significant investment in technology in order to excel in servicing licensees and advisers. I'm looking forward to leading the distribution and adviser servicing team," Downey said.

MLC Life Insurance received a $650 million capital injection just before Christmas, as its majority owner Nippon Life saw the risk of MLC Life's "stagnant" business performance continuing beyond 2021. MLC Life's ownership structure remained the same: 20% with NAB and 80% with Nippon.

It has since added a MLC Life Insurance has added a chief innovation and transformation officer, and a new chief life insurance officer, as Sean McCormack departed.

