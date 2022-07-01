MLC Life appoints chief risk officer

The life insurer has hired a senior iCare NSW executive to the role.

Jane McGovern will take over as MLC Life's chief risk officer on September 19.

She replaces acting chief risk officer Edwina Star who had joined from PwC in March following the departure of Darren Robinson.

In addition to iCare, McGovern has also previously served as Zurich Financial Services' risk chief, overseeing all elements of the business including life insurance and superannuation.

"I'm delighted to welcome Jane to MLC Life Insurance. She is a seasoned and experienced chief risk officer with a strong track record in driving innovation in risk management and compliance for some of Australia's largest financial services organisations. Her understanding of the issues impacting our sector, as we continue to embed a strong risk culture in our business, will be important as we executive our business strategy," chief executive Rodney Cook said.

Likewise, McGovern said she is looking forward to joining.

"I am excited to be able to bring innovative ideas and a commercial mindset to support the leadership team on MLC Life Insurance's exciting journey," she said.

Just last month MLC Life announced that Cook will retire at the end of the year.

He is to be replaced by Kent Griffin, currently the company's chief financial officer.