Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

MLC Life appoints chief risk officer

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 1 JUL 2022   12:44PM

The life insurer has hired a senior iCare NSW executive to the role.

Jane McGovern will take over as MLC Life's chief risk officer on September 19.

She replaces acting chief risk officer Edwina Star who had joined from PwC in March following the departure of Darren Robinson.

In addition to iCare, McGovern has also previously served as Zurich Financial Services' risk chief, overseeing all elements of the business including life insurance and superannuation.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

"I'm delighted to welcome Jane to MLC Life Insurance. She is a seasoned and experienced chief risk officer with a strong track record in driving innovation in risk management and compliance for some of Australia's largest financial services organisations. Her understanding of the issues impacting our sector, as we continue to embed a strong risk culture in our business, will be important as we executive our business strategy," chief executive Rodney Cook said.

Likewise, McGovern said she is looking forward to joining.

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

"I am excited to be able to bring innovative ideas and a commercial mindset to support the leadership team on MLC Life Insurance's exciting journey," she said.

Just last month MLC Life announced that Cook will retire at the end of the year.

He is to be replaced by Kent Griffin, currently the company's chief financial officer.

Read more: iCare NSWMLC Life InsuranceDarren RobinsonEdwina StarJane McGovernRodney CookZurich Financial Services
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

MLC Life chief executive to depart
MLC Life enhances income product range
MLC Life Insurance joins forces with Insignia Financial
75% of Aussies don't understand group cover: MLC Life
NEOS hires operations chief, launches new product
MLC Life names head of fund partnerships
ESSSuper chief executive joins MLC Life
ClearView recruits chief claims officer
Plan For Life names insurance award winners
MLC Life wins group mandate

Editor's Choice

Melissa Caddick's multimillion dollar mansion to hit the market

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:40PM
The liquidators in charge of recovering money on behalf of Melissa Caddick's victims are hoping to sell the house in the coming weeks.

Australian Retirement Trust, Morrison & Co acquire FiberLight

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Australian Retirement Trust and H.R.L. Morrison & Co are key members of a consortium that will acquire the US fiber infrastructure provider.

UniSuper revamps investment team

ELIZABETH FRY  |   11:56AM
UniSuper investment chief John Pearce has revamped his investment team following the departure of its longtime head of Australian equities, Simon Hudson.

Vanguard appoints head of ESG product

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:02PM
UniSuper governance and sustainability manager Sybil Dixon is departing the fund after 14 years to join Vanguard.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Laura Ryan

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan has spent the past two decades using quantitative research to investors' advantage. Now, she's also using it to the advantage of the planet. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.