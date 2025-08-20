MLC Expand adds general manager

MLC Expand appointed a general manager, platform development and digital experience.

Joining from HUB24, Heidi Press will be responsible for the design and delivery of the next iteration of the MLC Expand wrap platform.

She brings more than 20 years' experience to the platform and was most recently head of product management at HUB24.

Prior, she held senior roles with Allianz Retire+, MLC Limited, and Macquarie.

MLC Expand chief executive Liz McCarthy said Press' proven ability to lead complex transformations made her the ideal choice for the role.

"Her strategic vision, combined with her commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences, aligns perfectly with our ambition to be the leaders in a new era of super and retirement advice and investment technology," McCarthy said.

"MLC Expand is entering a period of significant growth and change, and Heidi's leadership will be critical in shaping a digital experience, backed by data and AI, that truly meets the evolving needs of advisers and their clients.

"Heidi's appointment reflects MLC Expand's commitment to innovation, client-centricity and excellence in digital platform delivery. Her leadership will be pivotal in driving commercial outcomes and ensuring the platform remains at the forefront of the Australian financial advice ecosystem."

Meantime, Press said she is excited to be joining one of the country's largest super and retirement platforms.

"MLC Expand's propriety tech stack is one of - if not the - most contemporary wrap platforms in Australia," she said.

"The speed at which the team are able to implement enhancements and act on adviser feedback is what makes me excited to be joining Liz and the MLC Expand team."