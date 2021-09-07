MLC bolsters private equity team

MLC Asset Management has made three appointments to its New York-based private equity team.

Laura Hotaling joined as portfolio manager from New York State Teachers' Retirement System (NYSTRS) where she was chief risk officer. She previously spent eight years as a portfolio manager responsible for NYSTRS' international private equity investments.

Hotaling was also an equity analyst at Paradigm Capital Management and an associate at LGT Capital Partners.

Alicia Chen has been appointed as a senior associate. She was a private equity associate at AMERRA Capital Management and previously worked at UAW Medical Benefit Trust.

Ashini Ganesalingam also joined as a senior associate. She was previously a senior associate in private equity investment research at Aksia. She started as an analyst in that team.

Both Chen and Ganesalingam will support the origination and execution of fund and co-investments in the US and Europe.

"We are delighted to have high-calibre investment professionals like Laura, Alicia and Ashini join our growing team. They bring a range of high-quality private equity experience, that will enhance our diversity of thought and strengthen our global coverage, investment sourcing and execution capabilities," MLC's Sydney-based co-head of private equity Kristian Zimmermann said.

MLC's New York-based co-head of private equity Marek Herchel added: "It is really exciting to welcome three such highly qualified investment professionals to our New York team. Laura, Alicia and Ashini bring highly complementary backgrounds and skills and will further strengthen our positioning as a preferred partner to our key general partner relationships."

In their co-head roles, Zimmermann focuses on growing the Australian business and delivering MLC's private equity capability to a broader range of clients while Herchel drives the investment agenda on a global scale.

MLC Private Equity manages $5 billion in funds under management.