MLC adds term deposits, ETFs to Expand

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 8 AUG 2025   12:50PM

MLC Expand has launched its new Essential+ investment menu, offering access to term deposits and exchange traded funds (ETFs) from a range of Australian financial institutions.

The Essential+ menu complements the existing suite of MLC managed funds and separately managed accounts (SMAs) model portfolios already available on Expand Essential, offering greater flexibility and choice.

It also makes MLC Expand the only provider to offer ETFs on their low-cost wrap platform, MLC said.

The new investment options include term deposits from ANZ and NAB, and ETFs from Betashares, iShares by BlackRock and Vanguard.

MLC Expand chief executive Liz McCarthy said the solution will deliver more options without compromising on cost or simplicity.

"The new Expand Essential+ investment menu builds on the simplicity and value of Expand Essential by partnering with leading providers to offer access to term deposits and ETFs, to deliver better outcomes for clients and give advisers more flexibility to tailor investment strategies," McCarthy said.

"By partnering with leading investment providers, including Betashares, iShares by BlackRock and Vanguard, coupled with our existing suite of investment solutions from MLC Asset Management, we're giving financial advisers the tools to deliver better outcomes for their clients, whether they're looking for stability through term deposits or growth via ETFs.

"We know that ETFs are growing at a record rate in Australia, and the addition of ETFs within Expand Essential+ is a unique offering in market and meets this adviser and customer demand."

MLC Expand has reduced fees across its multiple menus in June 2025. The announcement also follows the recent partnership with TAL and Challenger to develop MLC Retirement Boost last month.

