Financial Planning

Mixed reviews for advice industry reviewer

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 14 MAR 2022   12:24PM

Lawyer Michelle Levy's appointment in overseeing the Quality of Advice Review has received a mixed reception from the financial advice industry.

The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals executive director Peter Johnston called out Levy's lack of experience in financial advice and Senator Jane Hume's failure to appoint someone from the "coal face".

"What we have is a profoundly conflicted arrangement where a lawyer is appointed to cast judgement over the legal fraternity's performance funded by a government desperate to avoid accountability for their inept handling of the industry," Johnston said.

Hume announced last Friday that Levy, a partner at Allens who has specialised in financial services, life insurance and superannuation law throughout her career, will take the helms of the long-awaited review. A final report will be handed to the government on December 16.

Johnston sees the release of the QAR's final report as "delay tactics".

"Unless Ms Levy announces her recommendations this side of the election and the minister accepts them this side of the election it will be more than likely a political stunt to 'calm the waters' before the election," he said.

Conversely, the Financial Planning Association of Australia chief executive Sarah Abood welcomed Levy's appointment.

Abood said the QAR is the "the perfect opportunity to measure and assess the impact of all this regulatory change on the profession" and that the FPA looks forward to addressing some of the unintended consequences this has created, such as the rules-based, compliance-heavy advice process that advisers are required to comply with.

"It will also set a framework enabling financial planners to provide affordable, engaging, scalable and professional advice," she said.

John Maroney, the chief executive of the SMSF Association, commented that years of regulatory change has built an advice framework that is complex, convoluted, and costly.

The QAR "is both important and timely," Maroney said.

"Affordability and access to advice is a significant issue so it presents an opportunity to investigate how the regulatory framework can deliver better outcomes for consumers by simplifying and reducing the cost of regulatory compliance."

In announcing the appointment, Hume also released the QAR's final terms of reference, which propose the idea of replacing rules-based regulation with principles-based regulation "to allow the law to better address fundamental harms and reduce the cost of compliance".

Many in the advice industry see the backflip as politically motivated and timely ahead of the May federal election.

The Association of Financial Advisers chief executive Phil Anderson said in terms of the changes to the draft terms of reference, the key development has been the areas of scope that have been excluded.

"It is necessary for the scope of the review to be manageable, so we understand why some of these things have been excluded.  This means that issues like the financial adviser education standard and the Code of Ethics will need to be addressed by the Government, rather than being referred to the QAR for a recommendation.  We look forward to an early outcome on these matters," he said.

