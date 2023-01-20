Newspaper icon
Mixed outlook for paraplanning: Study

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 20 JAN 2023   12:10PM

There has been an uptick in new entrants to the paraplanning sector in the past 12 months, however there's still no telling where the industry is going.

The Paraplanner Hub and Tanngo's Australian Paraplanner Survey 2022 shows the majority of paraplanners (82%) have spent more than four years as a paraplanner, though there has been a 7% increase in new entrants to the sector compared to the year prior.

Further, regarding the age of these new entrants, 97% were aged 25 or over.

"With both adviser and paraplanner number dwindling, survey results still don't provide too much comfort on where the next generation of paraplanners are coming from" the survey said.

"More must be done to attract, educate and train new entrants."

Looking at salaries, the average salary of a paraplanner is between $86,000 and $100,000. About 37% of paraplanners earn between $61,000 and $85,000; 22% of paraplanners earn over $100,000. Meanwhile, paraplanning contractors typically charge $51 to $80 per hour (45.1%) but 21.6% of them charge $81 to $100 per hour.

One of the key issues facing paraplanning at the moment is the Quality of Advice Review and its draft proposals regarding Statements of Advice (SoAs). Concerning the cost of advice, KPMG research commissioned by the Financial Services Council (FSC) found the average cost of providing comprehensive advice is $5335 per client. Some paraplanners believe the cost of advice can be attributed to the SoA or paraplanning itself.

The survey showed the average plan fee for a standard comprehensive advice document is around $450 to $650 - around 8% to 12% of the cost of advice stated by KPMG. The survey also illustrated that the average time to write this SoA is between four and six hours, which represents a small portion of the 23.9 hours in the advice process identified by KPMG.

To improve the cost and accessibility of advice, the first draft proposals from the QAR recommended the removal of the requirement to provide SoA to clients.

"The SoA rules are restrictive, cumbersome, and every licensee interprets the law a different way making writing SoAs time consuming, confusing for clients, and hard to code into technology," the survey said.

Most paraplanners believe that a short-form document can be created easily and presented in a more friendly way, a vast improvement to the current SoA rules, it added.

Still an argument can be made that the cost of advice is mainly due to the rest of the advice process, including meetings, file notes, admin, chasing up information from clients and product providers, compliance with a licensee and navigating software.

As such, the survey said that without addressing the entire advice process, removal of the obligation to provide an SoA is not going to significantly improve the cost metrics.

"One could argue that once the obligation to provide a client with an SoA is removed, a document in some form may still be required to ensure appropriate disclosure. Furthermore, product research and projections will most likely be required to demonstrate compliant advice," the survey said.

"The cost of paraplanning and producing advice will only reduce if the entire process to develop advice is also reviewed."

