Mirae drops fees on Asian equities funds

Mirae Asset Global Investments has sliced the fees on two Asian equities funds by 20bps each.

Mirae Asset Asia Great Consumer Equity Fund and Mirae Asset Asia Sector Leader Equity Fund will go from charging 75bps each in management fee from 95bps, while the indirect costs remain the same at 22bps.

The first fund invests in Asian stocks that are expected to benefit from growing consumption activities of the Asian region excluding Japan. It has returned 18.9% in the year ending May, beating the benchmark MSCI AC Asia ex Japan (in AUD) 3.4% over the period.

Australian-domiciled vehicle's assets total $4.23 million while the underlying fund has about $1.2 billion.

"Over the last two years we've been working closely with investment professionals across Australia's superannuation and financial advice markets," Mirae head of Australian business development Don Gunawan said.

"Investors have shared with us some of the important factors when managing their portfolios, often describing 'sustainable growth' and 'cost to invest' as important factors when choosing their investments.

"We consider Asia equities to be an important asset class for investors and fundamentally believe investors should not have to pay a high fee to access it."

Mirae has been in Australia for about five years and currently manages about $300 million for Australian institutional investors in two Asian equities (ex Japan) strategies that are managed by a Hong Kong-based team: the Asia Sector Leaders Equity Fund and Asia Great Consumer Equity Fund.

In March, it hired Tim Reimers from Russell Investments to lead its wholesale distribution in Australia.