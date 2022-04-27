Mirae appoints to newly created alternatives role

Mirae Asset Global Investments (Mirae) has expanded its Australian alternatives team with the appointment of Anthony Poon to the new role of vice president, alternative investments.

In this role, Poon will report to Mirae Asset's head of alternatives Luke Gersbach.

Poon joins from Westpac, boasting over 10 years' experience, where he held multiple roles across the institutional business, including corporate advisory, credit derivatives markets, and debt capital markets.

He has also previously held roles with Credit Suisse and Taifook Asset Management in Hong Kong.

Gersbach said he is pleased to welcome Poon to the team.

"The expansion of our alternatives team demonstrates our commitment to growing our business in the alternatives space as we are increasingly attracted to the risk-return profile of the Australian market," he said.

Chief executive Kris Walesby added that the addition of Poon to Mirae's alternatives business enhances its ability to source quality investments for their clients.

"With Anthony's skills and experience, we will be well placed to grow this area of our business," Walesby said.