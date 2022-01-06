NEWS
Superannuation

Mine Super refreshes investment options

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 6 JAN 2022   12:36PM

The $11.2 billion superannuation fund Mine Super announced a suite of changes to its investment menu, which includes offering two new options to members.

The options, Balanced and Indexed Defensive, launched on 20 December 2021.

The Balanced option is designed for members who want to invest for four or more years and have a high risk tolerance.

About 23% is allocated to Australian equities, 35% to global equities and 23% sits in fixed income.

Indexed Defensive is for those who want to minimise investment fees, invest for three or more years and have a medium to high risk tolerance.

Thirty-five percent is invested in fixed income while 25% is allocated to cash. About 40% is invested in Australian and global equities.

From 24 March 2022, the Stable investment option will be rebranded to "Secure" and backed by a new investment strategy that will have a lower risk profile and potentially generate lower returns.

"In the past 12 months alone, we've enhanced our Lifecycle Investment Strategy, reduced our fixed administration fee for super members by 50% and reduced many of our investment fees and indirect costs," Mine Super chief engagement officer Glenda Abraham wrote to members.

In March 2021, the super fund slashed its MySuper administration fees by 50%, dropping to $52 per year from $104.

That same month, Harry Mitchell left the top job as Vasyl Nair became acting chief executive. Nair was made permanent in the role in December.

Read more: Mine SuperVasyl NairGlenda AbrahamHarry MitchellMySuper
VIEW COMMENTS

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
