Mine Super appoints chief executive

Mine Super has named its new chief executive following the departure of Harry Mitchell in March this year.

Vasyl Nair, who has been acting in the role since Mitchell's departure, has now been appointed to the role permanently.

Mine Super chair Grahame Kelly said the board is delighted with Nair's appointment.

"Over the past five years, Vasyl has been an integral part of the executive team that has overseen a rebrand, new administration platform implementation, investment strategy overhaul, insurer change and risk transformation," Kelly said.

"These efforts see us placed as one of Australia's top performing funds over the last financial year. Our succession planning has been robust and we are very pleased to have such a committed, dynamic and capable leader within our ranks, who will continue to deliver the best retirement outcomes for our members. I'm extremely confident Vasyl will continue to propel the fund successfully forward into 2022 and beyond."

Prior to taking on the top job, Nair was deputy chief executive for about a year, having been promoted from chief risk officer. When her first joined the fund in July 2016, it was as chief strategy officer.

Nair has also previously held senior roles with Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and law firm Piper Alderman. Between May 2020 and September 2021 Nair was also on the board of Recreo, the administration platform that Mine Super owns a majority stake in.

Commenting on his permanent appointment, Nair said: "It's a privilege to lead such an amazing fund, with its rich 80-year history, and I'm grateful for the confidence of the board. I've been a part of the Mine Super family for over five years now and have experienced first-hand the deep care that our teams have for our members and their communities."

"I'm committed to continuing that care and I look forward to leading a team that works tirelessly to helping members achieve the retirement they deserve."