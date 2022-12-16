Mine Super and TWUSUPER have signed a preliminary non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to merge.

If undertaken, a merged entity would create a combined fund managing nearly $20 billion for over 150,000 members.

Mine Super chair Christina Langby and TWUSUPER chair Nick Sherry said the two funds share a strong heritage of "member first values" as historically important profit to member industry super funds.

"Mine Super and TWUSUPER share the vision of creating a sustainable fund which protects and promotes the interests of workers in the mining and transport industries," they said.

"In accordance with the MoU, both Mine Super and TWUSUPER are currently undertaking extensive due diligence to determine the best outcome for all members and mining and transport operators arising from a prospective merger."

It's anticipated that the due diligence process may take several months.

"During this period both funds remain committed to delivering the best outcomes for their members and will keep members informed of important milestones," Langby and Sherry added.

Further, there won't be changes to any aspect of member funds, investments or insurance as a result of the funds singing this MoU.

Yesterday, as reported by Financial Standard, according to APRA heatmap data, Mine Super's MySuper product was said to be poor performing in the context of Heatmap benchmarks over eight years.

Pertaining to the sustainability of member outcomes, Mine Super's RSE licensee AUSCOAL Superannuation had a member growth rate (3-year average) of -2.66%.

AUSCOAL Super's net cash flow ratio (3-year average) is -2.49%.

Meanwhile, APRA heatmaps showed that the TWUSUPER balanced MySuper option had an eight-year net investment return of 6.61%.

The product's administration fees were also listed as being high.