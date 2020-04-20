Millions jobless within weeks: Grattan

New Grattan Institute analysis estimates up to 3.4 million Australians could soon be out of work.

The think-tank's latest analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic predicts that between 14 and 26% of Australian workers could be out of a job within weeks, if they aren't already.

The institute's new analysis pointed to the government's social distancing edict as the main reason for the hit, and with Grattan also of the belief that the six-month JobKeeper package will obscure much of the rise in unemployment to come over the next few months. Nevertheless, the institute still believes Australia's unemployment rate will rise to between 10 and 15%.

"Spatial distancing requires all Australians to work together to protect the most vulnerable from COVID-19. But some Australians are bearing a much heavier burden than others," Grattan said.

"More than half of all workers in the hospitality industry could be left without work due to COVID-19. Many workers in retail trade, education and training, and the arts are also at risk. Lower-income workers are twice as likely to lose their jobs than the highest income-earners due to COVID-19."

The institute said younger Australians and women are also likely to be hit harder, because they are more likely to be employed in the occupations and industries most affected by the response to COVID-19.

Ultimately, the institute believes the impact of the crisis on employment and economic activity could be even greater than even it estimates, once the second round economic impacts of the pandemic are incorporated, including the preservation of cash-flow and the synchronised slowdown of Australia's major trading partners.

The institute labelled Australia's prospects for a rapid "V shaped" recovery as "remote".

"The duration of the COVID-19 crisis is uncertain, but the direct economic effects on employment are likely to persist for some time. Even if we manage to eradicate the virus in Australia, most other countries won't be so lucky," Grattan said.

"And the weakening of the balance sheets of many firms and households as they take on debt to ride out the COVID-19 crisis could constrain business investment and consumer spending on the public health crisis passes."

However, Grattan said that while history shows recovery from periods of high unemployment usually takes time, this recession was brought on deliberately and with significant government support.

"This time may be different," Grattan's analysis read.

"But the longer and more severe the downturn, the less likely the labour market can spring back afterwards."

