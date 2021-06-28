Millennials to reap super reform rewards

Planned superannuation reforms could net millennials $650,000 extra in retirement, according to Colonial First State.

Analysis from the institution shows increases to the superannuation guarantee will boost a 35-year-old's super balance by $86,000. If they were to also take full advantage of July 1 changes to the concessional contributions cap, they would retire with an additional $650,000.

For a 45-year-old, the SG rise would add just over $51,000 while also salary sacrificing to the maximum limit would see them accrue an extra $400,000 by age 67.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old doing the same would see $296,000 more in their account upon retirement, or $36,000 from the SG rise alone. And a 60-year-old would gain an additional $100,000, the research shows.

Colonial First State general manager Kelly Power said the boost to retirement balances is greatest for younger workers due to the power of compounded returns.

"This is particularly true for those who withdrew their super early last year to deal with the pandemic and cover basic expenses, now is the time to start making up some lost ground by using these contributions to replenish their super and rebuild their nest eggs," she said.

The analysis looked at the difference the increase of the voluntary contributions cap to $27,500 would make, if maximised, coupled with the planned increase of SG to 12%.