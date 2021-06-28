NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Millennials to reap super reform rewards

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 28 JUN 2021   12:49PM

Planned superannuation reforms could net millennials $650,000 extra in retirement, according to Colonial First State.

Analysis from the institution shows increases to the superannuation guarantee will boost a 35-year-old's super balance by $86,000. If they were to also take full advantage of July 1 changes to the concessional contributions cap, they would retire with an additional $650,000.

For a 45-year-old, the SG rise would add just over $51,000 while also salary sacrificing to the maximum limit would see them accrue an extra $400,000 by age 67.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old doing the same would see $296,000 more in their account upon retirement, or $36,000 from the SG rise alone. And a 60-year-old would gain an additional $100,000, the research shows.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

Colonial First State general manager Kelly Power said the boost to retirement balances is greatest for younger workers due to the power of compounded returns.

"This is particularly true for those who withdrew their super early last year to deal with the pandemic and cover basic expenses, now is the time to start making up some lost ground by using these contributions to replenish their super and rebuild their nest eggs," she said.

The analysis looked at the difference the increase of the voluntary contributions cap to $27,500 would make, if maximised, coupled with the planned increase of SG to 12%.

Read more: Colonial First StateKelly Power
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CFS, UniSuper win customer satisfaction nods
Lifespan appoints investment expert
Boutique hires from AMP Capital
Rest appoints head of operations
MAX finalists named, voting open
Managed accounts prop up platforms
Praemium expands distribution footprint
Rainmaker reveals 2021 AAA super products
Colonial First State names executive chair
JANA hires from NYSE

Editor's Choice

ASI product development lead exits

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
Aberdeen Standard Investments' head of product development and management will leave the firm after nearly 14 years.

360 Capital offloads E&P stake

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:43PM
360 Capital has sold its entire stake in E&P Financial Group, after its unsuccessful takeover attempt earlier this year.

Saxo Markets names head of asset management

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:09PM
As it prepares to bring new solutions to the region, Saxo Markets has named a head of asset management for Asia Pacific.

Adviser ETF use grows

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:33AM
Financial advisers have increased their adoption of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as demand for access to specific markets surges, new research shows.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Ben Lethborg
Private Business and Family Advisory Partner
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
1

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.