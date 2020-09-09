Millennials jump on COVID-19 volatility

Millennial investors have been undeterred by market volatility due to COVID-19, according to new research conducted by Calastone.

The results of a survey of people in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, UK, US and Germany, found a correlation between risk appetite during the pandemic and the age of investors.

The survey found millennials (aged 24-39) are the most active demographic in every global market, with nearly 72% having invested or considering investing due to pandemic created conditions.

In Australia, 55% of all investors are bullish, having made new investments already or considering investing in the near future, while 31% have actively invested as a direct consequence of COVID-19, in a bid to capitalise on the continued market volatility.

The study showed that Australian millennials, who face a low interest rate environment and subdued economic growth, are very proactive.

It found 81% had either invested since the start of the COVID-19 crisis or were considering doing so soon.

Additionally, millennial investors were almost twice as active as Australian generation X investors, with 58% actively investing as a consequence of COVID-19 compared to 28% of the older cohort.

The study also found that Australian baby boomers (aged 66-70), were the most bearish of all groups, with 100% refraining from making any new investments.

Calastone, managing director, head of Australia and New Zealand, Ross Fox said the high level of engagement and consideration among Australian millennials during volatile market conditions shows an opportunistic investment mindset to capitalise on market dips.

"This proactive attitude to investing concurs with the local fund flows we've seen across the Calastone network, which in July processed record daily volumes into funds," he said.

"Our data similarly indicates that COVID has contributed to a rise in investment activity among investors since the pandemic's onset, driving a healthy return of flows into managed funds after an intense net outflow in March when markets sharply turned."

On a global scale, US millennials led investment activity and sentiment, with 90% having already invested since COVID-19 or intending to do so, while German millennials showed the least appetite, at 58%.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.