NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

SMSF

Millennials fastest growing SMSF cohort

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 11 NOV 2021   12:31PM

Millennials (born 1981 to 1996) represent the fastest growing segment of new SMSF accounts.

This is according to new data from AUSIEX, which found during the first quarter of this financial year there was a 9.3% increase in new SMSF accounts opened compared to the previous year.

Millennials represent 10% of all new accounts - double the rates seen from 2016 to 2019.

Meanwhile, the number of SMSF accounts owned by Gen Z investors (born 1997 to 2012) has doubled in the past 12 months.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

AUSIEX chief executive Eric Blewitt theorised that young people are becoming more aware of super due to the regulatory focus on the industry.

"SMSFs have traditionally been the domain of those with higher fund balances and those approaching the decumulation phase," he said.

"SMSFs may be appealing to younger people due to the fact they provide greater control over investments."

AUSIEX's report on the trading transformation in Australia, released in June, found a 250% increase in self-directed investors under the age of 25 trading during the initial COVID lockdown in Australia through to March 2021.

Blewitt suggested young people are more engaged with owning shares and investing, partly due to several newer platforms making trading more accessible.

"All of this data is painting a picture of much greater interest from younger people in taking control of their financial goals," he said.

SMSFs account for 10% of all AUSIEX accounts, but trading is double the expected amount compared to size.

AUSIEX reported the top 10 most traded stocks for its SMSF segment are heavily weighted towards blue chips, including: BHP, Westpac, CBA, NAB, Woodside Petroleum, CSL, ANZ, Fortescue Metals, Macquarie Bank, and Telstra.

It also reported SMSF accounts are less invested in ETFs compared to other accounts.

New accounts held by Gen Z have the lowest percentage of ETF investments, at 19.23%, in their SMSF.

All older generations are invested in ETFs at a range between 27% and 32%. Those that traded ETFs tended to favour Australian equities or US equity ETFs including Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (VTS), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), and BetaShares Nasdaq 100 ETF (NDQ).

AUSIEX also said it saw some initial interest amongst SMSF investors in newer ETFs designed to offer exposure to certain trends. These include the ETFS Semiconductor ETF (SEMI), ETFS Hydrogen ETF (HGEN) and BetaShares' Global Cybersecurity ETF (HACK).

"The long-held view that Australians do not actively engage with their super until they near retirement looks to be changing," Blewitt said.

"However, this data raises questions whether advisers and fund managers might need to pivot to attract and retain clients who appear to be paying much more attention to their super and the investments within."

Read more: AUSIEXBetaSharesEric Blewitt
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ETF inflows reach $2.4bn
Aussie equities small caps deliver 35%
Citi scores custody mandate
Crypto ETF breaks trading record
Superhero offers access to Bitcoin ETF
Global equities ETFs surge
ETFs hit $125bn milestone
AUSIEX hires head of risk from BTFG
Robo advice potential skyrockets
Another cash ETF bites the dust

Editor's Choice

Industry fund ups admin fees

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:33PM
The Meat Industry Employees' Superannuation Fund is increasing its administration fees from December 1.

Government advances adviser levy drop

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:23PM
The federal government is forging ahead with slashing the financial adviser levy by more than a third for those that provide retail advice.

Cbus to create rainy day fund to cover fines

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:39AM
Despite not currently facing any fines or penalties, Cbus has made a request to the Supreme Court for permission to change its rules to create a special pool of capital to pay any future fines.

The search for income outside defensive assets

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:10AM
The eighth wonder of the world, compound interest, has been diminished and retirees must look elsewhere in their search for yield.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Alcock

MANAGING DIRECTOR
HUB24
In the competitive world of platforms, HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock is in relentless pursuit of innovation and delivering a superior value proposition no matter what roadblocks he faces. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.