Millennials fastest growing SMSF cohort

Millennials (born 1981 to 1996) represent the fastest growing segment of new SMSF accounts.

This is according to new data from AUSIEX, which found during the first quarter of this financial year there was a 9.3% increase in new SMSF accounts opened compared to the previous year.

Millennials represent 10% of all new accounts - double the rates seen from 2016 to 2019.

Meanwhile, the number of SMSF accounts owned by Gen Z investors (born 1997 to 2012) has doubled in the past 12 months.

AUSIEX chief executive Eric Blewitt theorised that young people are becoming more aware of super due to the regulatory focus on the industry.

"SMSFs have traditionally been the domain of those with higher fund balances and those approaching the decumulation phase," he said.

"SMSFs may be appealing to younger people due to the fact they provide greater control over investments."

AUSIEX's report on the trading transformation in Australia, released in June, found a 250% increase in self-directed investors under the age of 25 trading during the initial COVID lockdown in Australia through to March 2021.

Blewitt suggested young people are more engaged with owning shares and investing, partly due to several newer platforms making trading more accessible.

"All of this data is painting a picture of much greater interest from younger people in taking control of their financial goals," he said.

SMSFs account for 10% of all AUSIEX accounts, but trading is double the expected amount compared to size.

AUSIEX reported the top 10 most traded stocks for its SMSF segment are heavily weighted towards blue chips, including: BHP, Westpac, CBA, NAB, Woodside Petroleum, CSL, ANZ, Fortescue Metals, Macquarie Bank, and Telstra.

It also reported SMSF accounts are less invested in ETFs compared to other accounts.

New accounts held by Gen Z have the lowest percentage of ETF investments, at 19.23%, in their SMSF.

All older generations are invested in ETFs at a range between 27% and 32%. Those that traded ETFs tended to favour Australian equities or US equity ETFs including Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (VTS), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), and BetaShares Nasdaq 100 ETF (NDQ).

AUSIEX also said it saw some initial interest amongst SMSF investors in newer ETFs designed to offer exposure to certain trends. These include the ETFS Semiconductor ETF (SEMI), ETFS Hydrogen ETF (HGEN) and BetaShares' Global Cybersecurity ETF (HACK).

"The long-held view that Australians do not actively engage with their super until they near retirement looks to be changing," Blewitt said.

"However, this data raises questions whether advisers and fund managers might need to pivot to attract and retain clients who appear to be paying much more attention to their super and the investments within."