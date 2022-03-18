NEWS
Executive Appointments

Milford chair to retire

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 18 MAR 2022   12:11PM

Milford Asset Management board chair Mark Cross will retire from the board at the end of June, with a new chair appointed.

In announcing his retirement from Milford, Cross said: "It has been a privilege to be part of Milford for nearly a decade, and to witness the growth of the business from under $2 billion to nearly $17 billion of client funds under management."

Cross paid tribute to Milford's staff who during his time as a director "have maintained an unerring client-first focus on delivering outstanding service and investment returns".

Cross will be replaced by current non-executive director Gavin Walker.

Cross said he was delighted Walker has agreed to take up the chair role from July 1.

"Gavin joined the Milford board in November 2021 as part of its longer-term succession planning which included the appointment of Carolyn Colley in October 2021, who was appointed chair of Milford Australia in December 2021," Cross said.

"Gavin has spent the best part of his career in the financial services industry and has held senior leadership and governance roles in both New Zealand and Australia including as chair of both ASB Bank and New Zealand Superannuation Fund.

"As the incoming chair he brings a fresh perspective and deep experience across all facets of Milford's business."

Commenting on his appointment, Walker said he is excited at the prospect of chairing one of New Zealand's largest staff-owned fund managers.

"Milford has an unwavering commitment to client service and a distinctive active asset management style," Walker said.

