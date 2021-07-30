NEWS
Executive Appointments

Milford adds to team

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 30 JUL 2021   12:44PM

The $13 billion Trans-Tasman boutique had added two to its Australian distribution team, hiring from Macquarie and Bennelong Funds Management.

Matt Bills has joined as Milford Asset Management as the regional manager for Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania.

He spent the last 12 years at Macquarie Bank across its wealth management, private wealth and advice businesses. Prior to this, he worked at BT Financial Group in lending.

The second hire is Hayley Cochrane who joins as a business development manager for Victoria, South, Australia and Tasmania. She previously worked at Bennelong Funds Management.

"I am thrilled that we have been able to attract exceptional talent, and now have a market leading distribution team to assist Milford's Australian growth plans," said Milford's head of Australian business Kristine Brooks, who joined from Zurich last year.

The firm said the July hires complete its national distribution team.

In May, Milford hired Murray Pell as head of wholesale distribution from Macquarie Bank, where he was responsible for building and executing key account strategy in managed accounts and cash management.

At the same time, it announced Brad Mackay to the position of regional manager for Queensland, hiring from Centrepoint Alliance.

Read more: MacquarieBennelong Funds ManagementTrans-Tasman
