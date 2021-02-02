Milestone launches asset allocation tool

The global fintech firm is targeting Australian superannuation funds with the launch of its tailored institutional asset allocation solution in Asia Pacific (APAC).

Milestone Group's pControl Asset Allocation offers a set of cost-effective and comprehensive solutions that manages modelling, portfolio implementation and the execution process.

The discretionary portfolio management solution supports funds in managing partial discretionary allocations and algorithmic portfolio management for organisations that manage product-centric asset allocation models.

In addition, pControl's Investment Operations solution provides Investment Book of Records (IBOR) capabilities and middle-office automated cash allocation, rebalancing and unitisation.

Milestone Group's managing director for APAC Marian Azer said within the region portfolio management technology is driven by insourced portfolio management by super funds.

"There is a growing demand from Australian superannuation funds, of all sizes and complexities, for an enterprise-based technology to manage daily asset allocation parameters and to be able to effectively model, monitor and transact in near real time," she said.

"Most solutions cannot fully support the increasingly complex product and multi-portfolio fund of fund structure and complex product-led asset allocation decision making activities - from modelling, pre-trade compliance, cash forecasting, to execution."

In addition, pControl's investment platform design leverages common product structures, shared data, and process driven capabilities.

Milestone first launched in North America and Europe, Middle East and Africa and has been servicing insurance companies and outsourced chief investment officers.