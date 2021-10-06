Milestone Group launches valuation tool

BNY Mellon subsidiary Milestone Group has launched a back-office solution that aims to accurately value securities.

Fair Value Control can be used by administration and compliance teams to help reduce operational risk, improve governance and provide insights to fund managers and fund boards.

Milestone Group head of product oversight and control Robert Proctor said: "We have developed and refined these capabilities in conjunction with leading industry players looking to improve upon their existing processes."

Security valuation teams and pricing committees now have access to standard libraries of validations, controls, workflows and reporting to demonstrate adherence to best practices, Proctor added.

The solution will initially focus on valuing US securities.

"The solution addresses a neglected area across the market in terms of meaningful automation both for the operational teams and the pricing committees respectively," Proctor said.

Milestone Group president Geoff Hodge said: "Our engagement with forward thinking industry players has allowed us to create the first off-the-shelf solution for fair value determinations, enabling best practice to be realised within a highly automated environment. This demonstrates our ongoing commitment to innovation to address evolving industry challenges."