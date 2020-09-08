NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Milestone Group appoints APAC lead
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 8 SEP 2020   12:44PM

The head of Asia Pacific for RBC Investor and Treasury Services has been appointed to lead Milestone Group's regional business... and Australia's recently consolidated super funds are in her sights.

Industry veteran Marian Azer has nabbed a role as the Asia Pacific managing director of Milestone Group, reporting directly to the firm's London-based chief executive Paul Roberts.

Milestone Group, which provides advanced software solutions and operational technologies to the funds management industry, services approximately 50 clients across 15 countries, and processes around $17 trillion in assets.

Its clients include the likes of AMP, Suncorp, Aberdeen, IOOF, Mercer, BNP Paribas, and Colonial First State to name a few.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

In the new role, Azer will be responsible for market engagement, client success and market strategy across the region.

First up on the agenda, Azer told Financial Standard she would be targeting the country's super funds, which she believes would benefit greatly from Milestone Group's product offerings.

"We are seeing a lot of merger and acquisition activities among our super funds; they're turning into larger financial institutions in their own right, and we see huge opportunity for them to use our product solutions to be able to automate their investment implementation cycle," she said.

These tools would make both outsourced and insourced functions more efficient, she said.

"The industry is really innovative from a product perspective and while the middle and back office has innovated over the years, it hasn't innovated fast enough. So I do see there being a gap and some friction in that investment implementation and oversight process," Azer said.

"What's exciting for me is I bring that extensive business knowledge and I think marrying that with technologists directly allows us to really lead and contribute to make the industry more efficient, cost effective and operationally resilient."

The shift to a career in fintech comes following a period of reflection during lockdown, Azer revealed to Financial Standard, during which she realised that if there was ever "a time for technology to focus on the good it can deliver to us, its now".

"Without technology we wouldn't have been connected, we wouldn't have been able to work from home, and financial services wouldn't be able to operate; to continue to produce and deliver product for end investors," she said.

"It's always been an area of interest as I've worked with technology as an investment consultant and product executive, but I really felt strongly that I needed to move into FinTech."

Azer joins Milestone Group from RBC Investor and Treasury Services, where she served as its head of Asia Pacific and global middle office product and chief operating officer (for its Australian global client coverage).

From September 2015 until December last year, Azer also served as the deputy chair of the Australian Custodial Services Association's executive committee, where she worked for over four years.

During this time, Azer also worked for J.P. Morgan, starting with the firm as an executive director and head of global fund services and product, before being promoted as an executive director and head of product and investor services for Australia and New Zealand.

She has also previously worked as a principal of Mercer's investment consulting business; Mercer Sentinel, where she consulted on issues related to investment operations and implementation; custody, securities lending, asset transitions, FX, unit pricing, middle and back office, compliance and governance.

Prior to her role with Mercer, Azer worked as a client services manager for the custody and investment administration division of BNP Paribas Securities Services.

Roberts welcomed Azer to Milestone Group, noting the new role is a core component of the fintech's refreshed global strategy, which focuses greater attention on the APAC markets.

"As an Australian-headquartered company, Milestone Group has put significant energy into becoming a recognised global player, innovator and category leader in key disciplines," he said.

"With this accomplished, Marian's background and commitment to innovation is ideally suited to our agenda, making it an exciting time to lead our APAC and Australian business as we begin this chapter of sharing international capabilities and solutions with the market for the benefit of our clients and their investors."

Azer's extensive experience in investment consulting, superannuation, fund management and investment operations made her an asset to the team, he said.

"Globally, we are focused on being a specialist provider to asset managers, asset owners and asset servicers, delivering market-leading technology driven solutions that change what is possible, and often, how organisations think about what they need from technology in a changing world," he said.

"Marian's background, expertise and collaborative approach will serve to strengthen our value and presence, and we are excited to have her as part of our management team."

Azer noted that she had watched Milestone Group grow and evolve over the years and had always been impressed by its aptitude to think differently.

"I see a real opportunity to add value at a time asset owners, managers and servicers are seeking fresh ideas and approaches and I am personally delighted to be leading that effort," she said.

Read more: Milestone GroupMercerRBCAberdeenAustralian Custodial Services AssociationBNP Paribas Securities ServicesColonial First StateIOOFJ.P. MorganMarian AzerPaul RobertsSuncorp
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Suncorp wealth business down
IOOF names licensee chiefs, acquires platform
IOOF buys MLC Wealth for $1.4bn
IOOF posts profit, restructures business
Advice group flees MLC after IOOF takeover
IOOF, LUCRF Super on ERS workload
Northern Trust races up custody league tables
Top performing Aussie equity funds unveiled
Credit Suisse names preferred investment options
Industry funds triumph July performance
Editor's Choice
Former QSuper chief joins NZ Super Fund board
KANIKA SOOD
The former QSuper chief and the current chair of Commonwealth Bank's staff superannuation fund has been appointed to the board of the $44 billion NZ Super Fund for a five-year term.
Ardea IM announces research partnership
ALLY SELBY
The $15 billion fixed income specialist has announced a new research partnership, set to strengthen its academic research capabilities to the benefit of clients.
Funds services firm expands offerings
KARREN VERGARA
A boutique administration services firm is expanding its back-office offering to include trustee, custody and escrow services.
Demand for advice rises
KARREN VERGARA
The number of Australians seeking financial advice has doubled from five years ago, a new report finds.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something c34SxWfz