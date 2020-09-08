Milestone Group appoints APAC lead

The head of Asia Pacific for RBC Investor and Treasury Services has been appointed to lead Milestone Group's regional business... and Australia's recently consolidated super funds are in her sights.

Industry veteran Marian Azer has nabbed a role as the Asia Pacific managing director of Milestone Group, reporting directly to the firm's London-based chief executive Paul Roberts.

Milestone Group, which provides advanced software solutions and operational technologies to the funds management industry, services approximately 50 clients across 15 countries, and processes around $17 trillion in assets.

Its clients include the likes of AMP, Suncorp, Aberdeen, IOOF, Mercer, BNP Paribas, and Colonial First State to name a few.

In the new role, Azer will be responsible for market engagement, client success and market strategy across the region.

First up on the agenda, Azer told Financial Standard she would be targeting the country's super funds, which she believes would benefit greatly from Milestone Group's product offerings.

"We are seeing a lot of merger and acquisition activities among our super funds; they're turning into larger financial institutions in their own right, and we see huge opportunity for them to use our product solutions to be able to automate their investment implementation cycle," she said.

These tools would make both outsourced and insourced functions more efficient, she said.

"The industry is really innovative from a product perspective and while the middle and back office has innovated over the years, it hasn't innovated fast enough. So I do see there being a gap and some friction in that investment implementation and oversight process," Azer said.

"What's exciting for me is I bring that extensive business knowledge and I think marrying that with technologists directly allows us to really lead and contribute to make the industry more efficient, cost effective and operationally resilient."

The shift to a career in fintech comes following a period of reflection during lockdown, Azer revealed to Financial Standard, during which she realised that if there was ever "a time for technology to focus on the good it can deliver to us, its now".

"Without technology we wouldn't have been connected, we wouldn't have been able to work from home, and financial services wouldn't be able to operate; to continue to produce and deliver product for end investors," she said.

"It's always been an area of interest as I've worked with technology as an investment consultant and product executive, but I really felt strongly that I needed to move into FinTech."

Azer joins Milestone Group from RBC Investor and Treasury Services, where she served as its head of Asia Pacific and global middle office product and chief operating officer (for its Australian global client coverage).

From September 2015 until December last year, Azer also served as the deputy chair of the Australian Custodial Services Association's executive committee, where she worked for over four years.

During this time, Azer also worked for J.P. Morgan, starting with the firm as an executive director and head of global fund services and product, before being promoted as an executive director and head of product and investor services for Australia and New Zealand.

She has also previously worked as a principal of Mercer's investment consulting business; Mercer Sentinel, where she consulted on issues related to investment operations and implementation; custody, securities lending, asset transitions, FX, unit pricing, middle and back office, compliance and governance.

Prior to her role with Mercer, Azer worked as a client services manager for the custody and investment administration division of BNP Paribas Securities Services.

Roberts welcomed Azer to Milestone Group, noting the new role is a core component of the fintech's refreshed global strategy, which focuses greater attention on the APAC markets.

"As an Australian-headquartered company, Milestone Group has put significant energy into becoming a recognised global player, innovator and category leader in key disciplines," he said.

"With this accomplished, Marian's background and commitment to innovation is ideally suited to our agenda, making it an exciting time to lead our APAC and Australian business as we begin this chapter of sharing international capabilities and solutions with the market for the benefit of our clients and their investors."

Azer's extensive experience in investment consulting, superannuation, fund management and investment operations made her an asset to the team, he said.

"Globally, we are focused on being a specialist provider to asset managers, asset owners and asset servicers, delivering market-leading technology driven solutions that change what is possible, and often, how organisations think about what they need from technology in a changing world," he said.

"Marian's background, expertise and collaborative approach will serve to strengthen our value and presence, and we are excited to have her as part of our management team."

Azer noted that she had watched Milestone Group grow and evolve over the years and had always been impressed by its aptitude to think differently.

"I see a real opportunity to add value at a time asset owners, managers and servicers are seeking fresh ideas and approaches and I am personally delighted to be leading that effort," she said.