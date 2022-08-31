Newspaper icon
Midwinter unveils new adviser tool

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 31 AUG 2022   12:30PM

Midwinter has extended its advice software with the launch of MultiGoal, a strategic goal optimisation engine for financial advisers.

Advisers using Midwinter's financial advice software can now access the interactive tool to assist their clients in achieving their financial goals, based on their situation and priorities.

The engine uses clients' financial information to provide strategic direction, with multiple goals, scenarios and trade-offs evaluated in one meeting, Midwinter said.

Midwinter suggested it be used by advisers as part of an educational and consultative discussion, showing the value of goals-based advice and strengthening advisers' client pipelines.

Midwinter head of product Andrew Zietara said the software provider is pleased to "roll out a solution that helps the advice profession showcase the value of advice while reducing upfront costs to deliver this advice."

"At Midwinter we are continuously innovating our software so our clients can provide better financial outcomes," he said.

"MultiGoal's easy-to-use interface stands out for its simplicity and its ability to be used in front of clients to show the impact of different goal priorities, allowing for more relevant conversations during client meetings and reduced time and effort to produce a Statement of Advice."

Interestingly, in the Quality of Advice Review's interim report and consultation paper released this week, chair Michelle Levy suggested removing the requirement for financial advisers to provide a Statement of Advice unless specifically requested by the client.

