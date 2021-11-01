Midwinter hires from Integrity Life

Bravura Solutions' advice technology division hired a chief technology officer from Integrity Life.

Fraser Hamilton joined Midwinter as chief technology officer, taking over from Andrew McClelland who is stepping back to focus on the group's strategic initiatives.

Hamilton was previously head of development at Integrity Life and was responsible for creating a technology ecosystem that makes life insurance more accessible.

He previously spent over three years at AMP in solution architecture roles and was manager of strategy and modernisation, Australian underwriting at Wesfarmers Insurance.

Commenting on the appointment Hamilton said: "I am excited to join the Midwinter team to build on the great work they have already done and help take our advice solutions to the next level."

"Technology advances way quicker than the financial services industry can; my role will be to look for opportunities to harness new technologies in a way that helps advisers better engage their clients and reduces their cost to serve, helping them achieve the outcomes they want in their business."

Midwinter chief commercial officer Steve Davison added: "Fraser brings a wealth of technology knowledge and experience to Midwinter. This extensive experience, combined with his innovative thinking, will help Midwinter stay at the forefront of advice technology, so we can help our customers harness the power of technology in their business."

The latest appointment comes after Andrew Zietara joined Midwinter as head of product earlier last month.

Zietara was previously head of financial planning for Queensland for Hillross and AMP Financial Planning.