Technology

MHC Digital partners to launch stablecoin platform

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 22 SEP 2025   12:12PM

MHC Digital Group has entered a 50/50 joint venture with Catena Digital to launch Macropod, Australia's first fully licensed, AUD-backed stablecoin platform.

Through the platform, it will issue its stablecoin at 1:1 against Australian dollars held in trust with a big-four Australian bank.

It comes as ASIC recently announced an exemption to allow secondary distribution of AUDM, a stablecoin issued by Catena Digital.

Under the partnership, the Catena leadership team will transition to senior management of Macropod's day-to-day, led by Drew Bradford as chief executive.

Bradford is the chair of JellyC, a digital asset investment manager and corporate authorised representative of TAF Capital.

Meanwhile, MHC will provide supporting capital, strategic expertise and infrastructure, including trading, settlement and liquidity rails through their trading platform, MHC Markets.

The platform will include 1:1 reserves held in segregated trust accounts at an Australian authorised deposit-taking institution, real-time APIs for simplifications in issuance and redemption of AUDM, as well as a "multi-chain" support, spanning from Ethereum to the Australian-built Redbelly.

It will also be able to provide extensive regulatory oversight, including a fit-for-purpose Australian financial services licence (AFSL) and Digital Currency Exchange registration with AUSTRAC.

The venture builds on MHC's partnership with Circle, issuer of USDC, to expand institutional access to digital dollars across Australia and APAC.

MHC Digital Group founder and chair Mark Carnegie noted that the implementation is the "missing piece" of digital infrastructure advancement in Australia.

"Macropod is the only team in the market with the licences, partnerships and infrastructure to compliantly scale a stablecoin in Australia," Carnegie said.

"Launching at a time of accelerating global adoption, we are providing the country with a trusted onshore option to meet surging demand. Together with Catena, this partnership is building the foundation for Australia's digital asset economy."

Bradford added: "Our mission is to create the leading institutional-grade stablecoin for Australia - fully licensed, fully reserved, and fully aligned with regulators."

"By combining Catena's licensing and banking expertise with MHC's leading digital assets platform, Macropod is uniquely positioned to drive the next phase of digital finance in this country."

Stablecoins continue to gain traction globally; Japan recently approved a licensed yen-backed token (JPYC), while in the US, the Genius Act continues to underscore stablecoins' role in the financial system, Carnegie noted.

"Stablecoins are already the fastest-scaling asset class in financial history, and demand from exchanges, wealth platforms and fintechs for compliant Australian dollar rails is at an all-time high," Carnegie said.

"Macropod will deliver the trust, scale and connectivity institutions have been waiting for."

