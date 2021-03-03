NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Metrics launches NZ fund
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 MAR 2021   12:01PM

Metrics Credit Partners has launched a private debt fund for wholesale investors in New Zealand with a target annual return of 3.25% over the RBNZ cash rate.

The Metrics Multi-Strategy Private Debt (NZ) Fund marks the Pinnacle boutique's first investment product designed specifically for New Zealand investors.

The fund is an open-ended Portfolio Investment Entity (PIE) and offers exposure to a portfolio of directly originated loans to New Zealand and Australian companies, aiming to provide monthly cash income.

Metrics managing partner Andrew Lockhart said fund was sparked by increased demand from New Zealand investors along with the launch of an Auckland office in early 2020.

"Given our commitment to the New Zealand market, we wanted to look for opportunities not only to lend to New Zealand companies but also to create innovative investment products for New Zealand investors," Lockhart said.

The fund invests in loans to a wide range of borrowers such as including public and private companies, infrastructure providers and project finance groups.

"The fixed income and credit investment choices available for New Zealanders in their local currency have been quite limited, so it is fantastic to provide investors with the option to capitalise on the growing opportunity in the corporate loan market," Lockhart said.

Metrics plans to launch a similar fund for retail investors in New Zealand later in the year.

In July 2020, Metrics launched the Metrics Direct Income Fund in Australia which acts as a wholesale investor in a sub-trust that invests in other wholesale funds managed by Metrics.

The fund diversifies its lending in Australian corporates by industry sectors (excluding banks), across projects in both public and private sectors.

Read more: Metrics Credit PartnersAndrew LockhartMetrics Direct Income FundMetrics Multi-Strategy Private Debt Fund
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
New private debt fund
Undisclosed additional lending must stop
Boutique manager hires investment banking expert
Pinnacle boutique opens LIT offer
New Pinnacle affiliate to manage Blue Sky LIC
Pinnacle launches new affiliate
Pinnacle expands distribution team
Perpetual wins RE mandate
Pinnacle splashes $50m on acquisitions
New trust lowers cost for retail access to corporate loan market
Editor's Choice
Super fund halves admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
An $11.2 billion superannuation fund will halve its administration fees later this month.
Mercer joins net-zero club
ELIZA BAVIN
Mercer Australia has committed to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 for its Australian funds and the Mercer-managed investment options within Mercer Super.
Janus Henderson strengthens institutional team
ANNABELLE DICKSON
In a series of promotions, Janus Henderson Investors has appointed a new head of institutional business for Australia and head of consultant relations.
Super assets hit record high
KARREN VERGARA
The superannuation sector's assets reached a milestone of $3.04 trillion at the end of 2020.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Cathy Doyle
Chair and Consultant
SUPER Recruiters
Howard Marks
Chairman
Oaktree Capital Management, LLC
Anne Bailey
Partner
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Justin Arter
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
As chief executive of Cbus, Justin Arter heads a superannuation fund well positioned to survive the current wave of regulatory change. With just over six months under his belt, he shares his plans for the fund with Kanika Sood.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something HBIdC7A7