Executive Appointments
MetLife appoints KPMG super director
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 20 JAN 2020   12:07PM

A director of superannuation advisory at KPMG is set to join MetLife in a newly created role.

Wendy Tse will join MetLife in April as chief of staff and external affairs.

She will advise MetLife's clients on regulatory and government affairs, as well as supporting the business in translating the insurer's strategy for business partners. She will also represent the office of the chief executive.

Tse is currently a director of superannuation advisory at KPMG Australia, providing advisory services to various superannuation funds, employer groups and regulatory bodies governing the wealth management industry.

Prior to her role at KPMG, Tse was the general manager of consulting at SuperRatings, providing data analysis and consulting services to the superannuation industry in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong.

MetLife Australia chief executive Richard Nunn said Tse would help the insurer navigate the new regulatory landscape.

"We anticipate the regulatory environment will continue to evolve this year and it will be challenging for our clients and customers," he said.

"We need to work in partnership with them to navigate this changing landscape."

He said Tse will help restructure MetLife's life insurance business.

"[Tse will] play an important role in evolving our life insurance business and the industry," Nunn said.

"We intend to be a strategic partner for our clients, adding value at a tactical level, and helping them to serve their members to build a more confident future."

MetLife said Tse had built an impressive reputation in the superannuation industry.

"With almost 20 years of experience in superannuation wealth management advisory services, compliance, administration and transition management, Wendy has built a reputation in the industry for supporting superannuation funds through industry transformation," it said.

