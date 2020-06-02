Mercy Super adds to board

Mercy Super has appointed a financial services veteran as an independent director, bringing with him more than 40 years' experience in funds management to the board.

Sandy Grant has nabbed the role and will join the board's six existing directors.

"We're pleased to announce the appointment of Sandy Grant as an independent director to the board of Mercy Super's trustee," the super fund said.

"Sandy has 40 years' experience in financial markets, including broking and advisory roles, as well as more than 13 years within the funds management industry."

Grant is currently the investment director for boutique Australian small cap fund manager Eight Investment Partners, after retiring from his role as the managing director and fund manager of Wilson Group (now Pinnacle Investment Management), where he spent the majority of his career.

Grant was appointed as the managing director of Wilson Group in 2014, after serving as its acting chief executive for nearly a year.

Prior to this, Grant served as the fund manager for the Wilson Group Priority Growth Fund from 2005, and co-managed the firm's Core Fund since its inception in 2010.

He also served in several senior roles at predecessor firm Wilson HTM, having joined the firm in 1992.