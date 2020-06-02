NEWS
Executive Appointments
Mercy Super adds to board
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 2 JUN 2020   11:06AM

Mercy Super has appointed a financial services veteran as an independent director, bringing with him more than 40 years' experience in funds management to the board.

Sandy Grant has nabbed the role and will join the board's six existing directors.

"We're pleased to announce the appointment of Sandy Grant as an independent director to the board of Mercy Super's trustee," the super fund said.

"Sandy has 40 years' experience in financial markets, including broking and advisory roles, as well as more than 13 years within the funds management industry."

Grant is currently the investment director for boutique Australian small cap fund manager Eight Investment Partners, after retiring from his role as the managing director and fund manager of Wilson Group (now Pinnacle Investment Management), where he spent the majority of his career.

Grant was appointed as the managing director of Wilson Group in 2014, after serving as its acting chief executive for nearly a year.

Prior to this, Grant served as the fund manager for the Wilson Group Priority Growth Fund from 2005, and co-managed the firm's Core Fund since its inception in 2010.

He also served in several senior roles at predecessor firm Wilson HTM, having joined the firm in 1992.

Newgate fund starts new life
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:43PM
Equity Trustees has handed over the management of Newgate Real Estate and Infrastructure Fund to a new manager, as Newgate Capital announces its intention to retire from the fund.
Zurich pledges to COVID-19 support
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:35PM
Zurich Australia and OnePath Life announced donations to 20 charities with COVID-19 response funding.
Renewed scrutiny for ME Bank
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:03PM
Liberal MP Tim Wilson has asked to recall ME Bank to the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics after correspondence with ASIC for a hearing later this week.
