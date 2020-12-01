Mercer restructures fees, asset allocation

Mercer is introducing a series of changes to its default and lifecycle products, which includes slashing administration fees and simplifying fee structures.

From 1 April 2021, Mercer Super Trust will drop two sets of headline admin fees.

MySuper members in Mercer SmartPath will see admin fees reduce from 0.55% to 0.34%. Choice members will see admin fees go from 0.60% to 0.39%.

It will also restructure the Mercer SmartPath lifecycle products by adding more growth asset exposure for older members. Mercer said this will improve retirement outcomes for members of all ages and simplify the fee structure.

For members of Mercer SmartPath born before 1964, growth allocation assets will go from 50% to 60%. Investment fees for these members will increase from 0.33% to 0.38%. Mercer will delay to the start of the reduction to growth exposure from age 47 to 52.

For those in Mercer SmartPath born after 1963, investment fees will reduce from 0.47% to 0.44%

The majority of members will see reductions in investment fees and there will be more consistency in the fee structures across employment and retirement, Mercer said.

Also from April next year, ESG products will be simplified and there will be greater visibility of Sustainable Plus products, which are subject to a wider and more stringent set of ethical and sustainable criteria than Mercer SmartPath.

Mercer will impose a temporary expense allowance increase of 0.03% for three months in response to regulatory changes and investments in member services.

The changes come after MP Andrew Leigh and deputy chair of a recent super inquiry pulled up Mercer chief executive for Australia and Pacific zone leader David Bryant about the red heatmap rating APRA slapped across several high admin fee products.

At the time, Bryant told Leigh that the super fund is in the process of implementing improvements.

"But certainly your observation around the heat map and the level of the fees is not where we want to be placed, and we have the work underway in order to implement a series of changes to correct that," he said.

While most super funds cap admin fees at a certain amount, Leigh asked why Mercer did not.

"It's simply the pricing approach that we've chosen to take. I am aware that some funds use different models, whether they're fixed fees or capped fees or whatever the arrangements may be. Our view is that a variable fee is the best one to [use]," Bryant said.

Commenting on the new changes, head of the Mercer Super Trust Mark Thompson said: "Our greater scale and efficiencies achieved through the growth of our business has allowed us to pass on savings and benefits to our members without compromising the services we are delivering. While from an operational perspective it makes sense for us to simplify our product suite and create greater consistency across our products, it all boils down to our focus on improving the retirement outcomes of members."