NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Mercer restructures fees, asset allocation
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 1 DEC 2020   12:34PM

Mercer is introducing a series of changes to its default and lifecycle products, which includes slashing administration fees and simplifying fee structures.

From 1 April 2021, Mercer Super Trust will drop two sets of headline admin fees.

MySuper members in Mercer SmartPath will see admin fees reduce from 0.55% to 0.34%. Choice members will see admin fees go from 0.60% to 0.39%.

It will also restructure the Mercer SmartPath lifecycle products by adding more growth asset exposure for older members. Mercer said this will improve retirement outcomes for members of all ages and simplify the fee structure.

For members of Mercer SmartPath born before 1964, growth allocation assets will go from 50% to 60%. Investment fees for these members will increase from 0.33% to 0.38%. Mercer will delay to the start of the reduction to growth exposure from age 47 to 52.

For those in Mercer SmartPath born after 1963, investment fees will reduce from 0.47% to 0.44%

The majority of members will see reductions in investment fees and there will be more consistency in the fee structures across employment and retirement, Mercer said.

Also from April next year, ESG products will be simplified and there will be greater visibility of Sustainable Plus products, which are subject to a wider and more stringent set of ethical and sustainable criteria than Mercer SmartPath.

Mercer will impose a temporary expense allowance increase of 0.03% for three months in response to regulatory changes and investments in member services.

The changes come after MP Andrew Leigh and deputy chair of a recent super inquiry pulled up Mercer chief executive for Australia and Pacific zone leader David Bryant about the red heatmap rating APRA slapped across several high admin fee products.

At the time, Bryant told Leigh that the super fund is in the process of implementing improvements.

"But certainly your observation around the heat map and the level of the fees is not where we want to be placed, and we have the work underway in order to implement a series of changes to correct that," he said.

While most super funds cap admin fees at a certain amount, Leigh asked why Mercer did not.

"It's simply the pricing approach that we've chosen to take. I am aware that some funds use different models, whether they're fixed fees or capped fees or whatever the arrangements may be. Our view is that a variable fee is the best one to [use]," Bryant said.

Commenting on the new changes, head of the Mercer Super Trust Mark Thompson said: "Our greater scale and efficiencies achieved through the growth of our business has allowed us to pass on savings and benefits to our members without compromising the services we are delivering. While from an operational perspective it makes sense for us to simplify our product suite and create greater consistency across our products, it all boils down to our focus on improving the retirement outcomes of members."

Read more: MercerMercer SmartPathMercer Super TrustAndrew LeighAPRADavid BryantMark ThompsonSuperannuation
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Retail superannuation funds grilled on member priorities
RC recommendations closer to legislation
APRA takes action against Westpac
APRA reduces CBA capital requirement
Super sneaks back to $3tn in assets
Myer Foundation partners with Mercer
Hume scrutinises super fund spend
Your Future, Your Super reforms closer to legislation
Australian Unity owes staff $4.3m
Mercer launches climate-transition tool
Editor's Choice
Hannover reverses out of group insurance
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
More than 10 superannuation funds could soon be looking for a new group life insurer, as Hannover Re reverses out of the segment to focus on reinsurance.
New fund to invest in AI companies
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:34PM
A Melbourne boutique has launched a thematic fund that invests in businesses delivering artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.
Mercer restructures fees, asset allocation
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
Mercer is introducing a series of changes to its default and lifecycle products, which includes slashing administration fees and simplifying fee structures.
S&P to buy competitor for $60bn
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:32PM
S&P Global will spend about $60 billion in stock to buy data and analytics provider IHS Markit, with the two merging by 2021 end.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something PnK06elr