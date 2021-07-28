Mercer partners with platform

Mercer has announced a new strategic partnership with eVestment, a Nasdaq platform and institutional data and analytics specialist.

Effective immediately, asset owners will be able to access Mercer's library of public and private markets research, ratings and operational risk assessment content through eVestment platforms.

Mercer said that more than 1000 pension plans, endowments, family offices and other asset owners already use eVestment,

The alliance brings together eVestment's and Mercer's databases for institutional investors and combines eVestment's analytics and Mercer's research.

Combined, the two firms provide services to asset owners representing $40 trillion.

"Our shared vision is to create an ecosystem of trusted data, robust analytics and forward looking research that investment professionals can rely on as they pursue due diligence on candidate investment strategies to help achieve their target outcomes," Mercer president of investments and retirement Rich Nuzum said.

"By bringing together eVestment's data and analytics, with Mercer's research and intellectual capital, this alliance will improve our clients' ability to make timely, high-quality investment decisions."

Lauren Dillard, executive vice president of Nasdaq's investment intelligence group (which includes eVestment) also welcomed the new partnership.

"The integration of Mercer's forward-looking public and private markets research alongside our data and analytics capabilities is truly a game changer," she said.

"This collaboration will open up access to more data and bring transparency in the institutional marketplace to a new level."