Mercer names super services leader

Mercer has appointed a new superannuation services leader to replace Jo-Anne Bloch.

Claire Ross has been named superannuation services leader for Australia. She leaves her role as Mercer UK's senior partner and chief operating officer for Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Pacific to oversee superannuation trustee clients in Australia.

Ross' career began at Mercer in 2009 when she joined as head of service implementation. She held other senior roles across the US and UK, including chief operating officer for the health and benefits business based in New York.

Bloch left the firm earlier this month to focus on her board directorship duties.

She spent 13 years at Mercer, joining the UK office's human resources team in 2004 for two years and then became the chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) between 2006 and 2010.

Mercer Australia chief executive David Bryant said Ross' experience would benefit Mercer's trustee clients, particularly in a time of significant change.

"In the current environment of increasing regulatory pressure, trustees are constantly reviewing how they can most efficiently deliver services to their members. Claire's experience in delivering client outcomes, coupled with her global expertise, will help our trustee clients navigate uncertainty and meet the changing needs and expectations of members," he said.

Ross commented: "As the industry faces ongoing change, Mercer is well positioned to help power our clients' superannuation businesses, big or small. I'm looking forward to supporting our trustee clients across our full suite of superannuation services as we partner to achieve their goals and deliver sustainable outcomes for their members."