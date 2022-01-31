Mercer nabs Lonsec consultant

Mercer has hired David Wilson to support the asset consultant's growing consulting and investment solutions business.

Wilson joins from Lonsec where he spent more than six years as an investment consultant.

Before that, he was a research services manager at Findex Group, the integrated financial advisory and accounting services provider.

Earlier, he worked at Centric Wealth as an investment support coordinator and at Garnaut Private Wealth as a portfolio administrative manager.

Commenting on the appointment, Simon Eagleton, Mercer's investments leader for the Pacific, said Wilson has a breadth of experience across managed accounts and consulting clients.

"Our clients will benefit from both his deep technical knowledge and consulting experience, having provided strategic and investment advice to large investment managers, superannuation funds, and wealth managers."

This article first appeared on Industry Moves.