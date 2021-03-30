NEWS
Executive Appointments
Mercer adds investment, superannuation experts
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 30 MAR 2021   11:46AM

Mercer has made three appointments to the boards of its investments and superannuation businesses, including the former head of investments at MLC Asset Management and a former chair of the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia.

From April 1, Susan Gosling will join Mercer Investments as a non-executive director. Prior to her retirement in 2019, Gosling served as head of investments at MLC Asset Management.

Gosling spent 17 years at MLC and remains as a member of MLC's private equity investment committee. She is also deputy chair of non-profit Taldumande Youth Services.

Joining the board alongside Gosling is Alice Williams, who is currently chair of the investment committee for Defence Health and chair of the audit committee for Djerriwarrh Investments.

"We are very fortunate to have two esteemed industry leaders join our board of directors," Mercer Investments chair Ross Butler said.

"They bolster the capabilities of our board - Susan is a recognised innovator, leader and mentor in our sector with a strong background in strategy and governance, and Alice has deep expertise in audit, risk, investment and remuneration."

Meanwhile, Jim Minto will join the board of Mercer Superannuation. Minto is currently the chair of Swiss Re and Partners Life, and sits on the boards of the National Disability Insurance Agency and Dai-ichi Life Asia Pacific.

Just yesterday it was announced Minto had departed Equity Trustees where he held the role of deputy chair. He is also a former chair of the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia chair.

Prior to his retirement Minto was managing director of TAL and was chief executive of TOWER Australia prior to its acquisition by TAL.

"We are delighted that someone of Jim's calibre and expertise will be joining us. He adds valuable skills and knowledge across financial services, leadership and governance to our board," Mercer Superannuation chair Jan Swinhoe said.

"His contribution will strengthen our ability to provide our clients and our members with improved retirement outcomes, and strengthen our competitive position in the market."

Commenting on all three appointments, Mercer Australia chief executive David Bryant said: "Amidst the change and challenges that the superannuation and investment sectors continue to experience, what remains true is our purpose to make a positive difference in people's lives, and our boards play a key role in keeping us focused on this vision. I look forward to working with Alice, Susan and Jim as we deliver on our growth strategy."

