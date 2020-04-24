Melbourne hedge fund quietly folds

A Melbourne fund manager started by former founders of RBS Morgan's ultra-high-net-worth division and backed by a family office is currently in the process of winding up.

Qato Capital had three funds, in market neutral, long/short fund, and active share style. It was backed by single family office Larkfield Funds Management.

It won a couple of awards, including the best emerging manager at the Australian Hedge Fund Awards.

In February, James Koutsoukos of BRI Ferrier was appointed to liquidate the company.

Qato has no secured debts and was solvent at the time of the appointment, according to ASIC data.

It is understood it had already returned all investor money by February.

The business was helmed by Ben Silluzio as the chief executive and chief investment officer and Brett Dawson as chief operating officer and macroeconomist. Both were founding members of RBS Morgan's UNHW division before starting Qato in 2014.