Melbourne firm wins $1.1bn in mandates

Melbourne's MSC Group has been appointed to provide trustee and fund administration services to three Australian fund managers that are 50% owned by Oaktree Capital Management.

Argyle Capital Partners, January Capital and Fortitude Investments Partners will use MSC Trustees and MSC Abacus, its funds administration business.

Argyle is a Brisbane-based water and agriculture manager led by Kim Morrison. MSC will provide trusteeship for $30.5 million of Argyle's assets across eight funds and fund administration for $144.6 million of assets across 17 funds.

January Capital is a Singapore/Australia based private equity firm led by Ben Dunphy and Jono Hodson. Here MSC will work across 15 funds, with trusteeship and fund administration assets of about $188 million each.

The Fortitude win is the biggest of the three for MSC. The Australian private equity firm led by Nick Dingham and Nick Miller will use MSC for trusteeship and fund admin for 32 funds totaling about $279.1 million in assets.

"We are delighted to accept these trustee and administration appointments on behalf of all investors, and the endorsement by a respected global investment firm in Oaktree," MSC Group managing director Matthew Fletcher said.

"Each of these three fund managers ran independent processes and selected MSC services amongst competition... "

MSC (Melbourne Securities Corporation) was founded eight years ago, offering corporate trustee services. It has since expanded into fund registry and accounting services.