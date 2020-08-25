Melbourne boutique wins Crestone allocation

Crestone Wealth Management has allocated to a Melbourne boutique's real assets fund that targets 7-11% per year in returns while aiming for a measurable social impact.

The HNW advice firm will use Conscious Investment Management's impact fund, which invests in property and infrastructure like specialist disability accommodation, affordable housing, community rooftop solar and social impact bonds.

Crestone said it expects 7-11% per year in returns from the fund, with current cash yield at 6% of the returns.

"At Crestone, we are committed to providing value-aligned investment solutions for our clients that deliver truly competitive returns. We are excited to be partnering with Conscious Investment Management, a leader in impact investing, and we believe our partnership will unlock investment opportunities for our investors that can deliver real social impact," Crestone chief investment officer Scott Haslem said.

Conscious was started by former Goldman Sachs investor Matthew Tominc late last year, with Channel Capital as its distribution partner.

The Crestone allocation comes on the heels of the Conscious tie up with a consortium of investors including the influential Ramsay Foundation to pour $48 million into 60 disability accommodation apartments.

Conscious' advisory board this year added former Escala Partners and JBWere chief investment officer Giselle Roux and Kate Temby, who previously worked as Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Australia Pacific institutional sales and is now a partner at social bond investor Affirmative Investment Management.

The rest of the advisory committee includes Paul Sundberg, a former chief financial officer and chef risk officer at JBWere and Goldman Sachs, Richard Price who was an executive director in Macquarie's investment banking group and Adam Gregory as the chair, appointed last year.

It follows an "impact partner model", partnering with charities and similarly-minded enterprises to work together to identify investments and assist with the management. It currently has about seven impact partners.

Conscious currently manages $40 million in the impact fund and $85 million in total. Crestone has about $20 billion in funds under advice.

Crestone's manager lineup for other sustainable and impact strategies includes Affirmative Investment Management, Altius Asset Management, Ethical Partners and AllianceBernstein.