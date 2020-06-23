NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Melbourne boutique appoints head of distribution
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 23 JUN 2020   12:31PM

Mark Landau and Raphael Lamm's boutique has hired a new head of distribution.

Chris Clayton joined L1 Capital in the newly-created role last month and is responsible for managing business development, marketing and client services.

Clayton was most recently a partner at SeedPartnerships, which advises fund managers on listing LICs and LITs, with past clients including the KKR, Regal Funds Management, Tribeca Investment Partners, VGI Investment Partners, Plato Investment Management and Antipodes among others.

He is known to the L1 team from when Seed advised on the boutique's billion-dollar listing of the L1 Long Short Fund on the ASX (LSF), which is still the largest LIC IPO in Australia.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

"We have known Chris for many years and have been impressed with his professionalism and leadership capabilities. We are excited to have Chris join us and lead our client business. Aman has demonstrated his ability to provide excellent customer service to consultants, advisors and clients. We look forward to him working with Chris and the rest of our team," L1 Capital chief investment officer Mark Landau said.

Prior to this, Clayton headed sales and market at BT Investment Management for about three years, has served as NAB's head of asset management and at Colonial First State as a manager for research relationships. He also led Acadian Asset Management.

L1 has also hired Aman Kashyap as an investment specialist, from Prodigy Investment Partners which shut earlier this year. Prior to that he held senior distribution roles with Ophir Asset Management, NAB Asset Management and ING Australia (OnePath).

L1 runs Australian and international equities strategies and has in recent years, added a UK residential property fund and a global opportunities fund that invests in structured opportunities. Across the group it manages over $3.5 billion.

Read more: L1 Capital
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Long/Short fund returns 23.2% in April
Crunch time for boutique funds
L1 eyes $70m for UK property fund
ETFs attracting more money than LICs
Firetrail to launch $305m IPO
Advisers warming up to LICs
L1 Capital targets $500m for long short LIC
L1 Capital prepares for LIC IPO
Australian hedge fund manager eyes bigger slice of NZ telco pie
Editor's Choice
Managed funds redemptions top US$62bn
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
At least US$62 billion of mutual funds across the globe have suspended redemptions so far this year, already higher than at least the previous eight years, owing to COVID-19, according to Fitch Ratings.
AMP Life sale nears completion, new execs appointed
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:30PM
AMP Life has appointed a new chief investment officer and a deputy, as its sale to Resolution Life crosses New Zealand central bank's concerns raised last July.
Melbourne boutique appoints head of distribution
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:31PM
Mark Landau and Raphael Lamm's boutique has hired a new head of distribution.
Marianne Perkovic to depart CBA
ALLY SELBY  |   12:14PM
The Commonwealth Bank has confirmed Marianne Perkovic will depart Australia's biggest bank, pointing to the recent transition of its private banking division as grounds for the exit.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
27-28
Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers 2020 Virtual Conference 
JUN
24
Panel: FASEA professional standards - are you match fit? - Webinar 
JUN
26
Women in Super state of play 
JUL
1
Panel: Attracting women to a profession in investment advice - Webinar 
JUL
2
Consumer Finance Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Sophia Rahmani
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT LIMITED
Stepping into her first chief executive role at Maple-Brown Abbott in October last year, Sophia Rahmani was ready to once again forge her own path. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something fieDUWDW