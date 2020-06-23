Melbourne boutique appoints head of distribution

Mark Landau and Raphael Lamm's boutique has hired a new head of distribution.

Chris Clayton joined L1 Capital in the newly-created role last month and is responsible for managing business development, marketing and client services.

Clayton was most recently a partner at SeedPartnerships, which advises fund managers on listing LICs and LITs, with past clients including the KKR, Regal Funds Management, Tribeca Investment Partners, VGI Investment Partners, Plato Investment Management and Antipodes among others.

He is known to the L1 team from when Seed advised on the boutique's billion-dollar listing of the L1 Long Short Fund on the ASX (LSF), which is still the largest LIC IPO in Australia.

"We have known Chris for many years and have been impressed with his professionalism and leadership capabilities. We are excited to have Chris join us and lead our client business. Aman has demonstrated his ability to provide excellent customer service to consultants, advisors and clients. We look forward to him working with Chris and the rest of our team," L1 Capital chief investment officer Mark Landau said.

Prior to this, Clayton headed sales and market at BT Investment Management for about three years, has served as NAB's head of asset management and at Colonial First State as a manager for research relationships. He also led Acadian Asset Management.

L1 has also hired Aman Kashyap as an investment specialist, from Prodigy Investment Partners which shut earlier this year. Prior to that he held senior distribution roles with Ophir Asset Management, NAB Asset Management and ING Australia (OnePath).

L1 runs Australian and international equities strategies and has in recent years, added a UK residential property fund and a global opportunities fund that invests in structured opportunities. Across the group it manages over $3.5 billion.