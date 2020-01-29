NEWS
Melbourne boutique adds to team
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 JAN 2020   12:44PM

A Melbourne bond investor has hired a head of compliance as its assets under management hit the $5 billion mark.

Jamieson Coote Bonds has appointed Ivy Choo in the role.

Choo will look after the boutique's compliance and risk framework and has worked at Lion Global Investors Limited, ConocoPhillips Asia Ventures, Bank of China and CIMB Bank Berhad.

She will be based in Singapore. JCB's deputy chief investment officer Kate Samranvedhya and portfolio manager Ben Wang are also based there.

JCB was started in 2014 by former JP Morgan bonds salesman Angus Coote and former Bank of America Merrill Lynch bond trader Charles Jamieson.

It currently runs two strategies: its original Australian sovereign debt one and the relatively recent addition of a global bond strategy.

The firm added over $3 billion to its total assets last year. It manages money for AustralianSuper and UniSuper among other institutional investors.

The boutique's initial strategy has focused on high-grade sovereign bonds backed by governments with a credit rating of AA or AAA in Australian dollars.

In March last year, it opened a sophisticated/wholesale investor-only strategy that invests in global sovereigns, semi-government, agencies and supra-nationals in the core G7 defined countries − Canada, US (North America), France, Germany, Italy (Europe ex-UK Core), UK and Japan, as well as satellite countries.

Read more: JCBAngus CooteCharles Jamieson
