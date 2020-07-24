NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Media Super names chief operating officer
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 24 JUL 2020   12:09PM

The $6 billion fund has appointed Elise van der Heyde, as chief operating officer ahead of the proposed merger with the Cbus.

Van der Heyde joins from Link Group where she was head of product and strategy. She also previously served as a senior change management consultant at Cbus, prior to which she was head of transformation and change at Kinetic Super where she was responsible for improving productivity, redesigning and improving business processes and services across the organization and was an administration services coordinator at Mercer, administering the Foster's Group super fund.

Van der Heyde started her career in superannuation at UniSuper as an account executive.

The appointment comes as Cbus and Media Super signed a memorandum of understanding and commenced due diligence late last month.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

The two industry funds are aiming for the joint agreement to be in operation in 2021, conditional on due diligence to establish the move will benefit members from both parties.

Media Super chair Gerard Noonan said: "By increasing our size, we can provide access to a greater range of investment opportunities and provide a better deal through cost savings, potentially reducing the investment fees."

"Cbus has a strong offering with 30% of its investments internalised and ownership of its market-leading developer, Cbus Property.

"We believe that the merger will also continue to build on our leading responsible investment approach and have a much stronger voice with the companies with which we engage."

Cbus chair Steve Bracks said Cbus understood the importance of maintaining a strong connection with members.

"This affinity with our members has built a strong level of trust in the fund. Media Super has a very similar history and connection with their members. This is an exciting opportunity for both of our funds and I am very pleased to see this proposal progressing," he said.

Read more: CbusMedia SuperElise van der HeydeLink GroupGerard NoonanKinetic SuperMercerSteve BracksUniSuper
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Cbus, Media Super start due diligence
Top equities managers revealed
Super fund satisfaction mixed, SMSFs unhappy
Indigenous foundation teams up with super funds
Cbus brings digital assets in-house
Australian Ethical divests Mercer parent company
FSU secures super pay increases
Balanced options in the red, but only just
Rio Tinto decision exposes limits of super engagement
APRA heatmap sees members save on fees
Editor's Choice
New class action regulations slammed
ALLY SELBY
Class Actions Australia has slammed new regulations announced by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg defining class actions as "managed investment schemes" labelling them "bizarre", as the Senate holds its second public hearing into litigation funding and the regulation of the industry.
Super to lose $3tn by 2040
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Australia's superannuation industry will have foregone $3 trillion in growth by 2040 as a result of COVID-19, according to new analysis.
NULIS calls for clearer regulatory definitions
ELIZA BAVIN
NULIS said it intends to explore opportunities to enhance its intra-fund advice offering, but requires more concise regulatory definitions before it can proceed.
Media Super names chief operating officer
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The $6 billion fund has appointed Elise van der Heyde, as chief operating officer ahead of the proposed merger with the Cbus.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lara Bourguignon
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERCONCEPTS
From a starry-eyed student to managing director superannuation, retirement and platforms at AMP Australia, Lara Bourguignon explains how important it is to find balance in everything you do. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something U5hSIyZj