Media Super names chief operating officer

The $6 billion fund has appointed Elise van der Heyde, as chief operating officer ahead of the proposed merger with the Cbus.

Van der Heyde joins from Link Group where she was head of product and strategy. She also previously served as a senior change management consultant at Cbus, prior to which she was head of transformation and change at Kinetic Super where she was responsible for improving productivity, redesigning and improving business processes and services across the organization and was an administration services coordinator at Mercer, administering the Foster's Group super fund.

Van der Heyde started her career in superannuation at UniSuper as an account executive.

The appointment comes as Cbus and Media Super signed a memorandum of understanding and commenced due diligence late last month.

The two industry funds are aiming for the joint agreement to be in operation in 2021, conditional on due diligence to establish the move will benefit members from both parties.

Media Super chair Gerard Noonan said: "By increasing our size, we can provide access to a greater range of investment opportunities and provide a better deal through cost savings, potentially reducing the investment fees."

"Cbus has a strong offering with 30% of its investments internalised and ownership of its market-leading developer, Cbus Property.

"We believe that the merger will also continue to build on our leading responsible investment approach and have a much stronger voice with the companies with which we engage."

Cbus chair Steve Bracks said Cbus understood the importance of maintaining a strong connection with members.

"This affinity with our members has built a strong level of trust in the fund. Media Super has a very similar history and connection with their members. This is an exciting opportunity for both of our funds and I am very pleased to see this proposal progressing," he said.