Meat industry super fund rebrands

Industry fund AMIST Super will be known as Australian Food Super from today as it sets out to expand its membership base.

Australian Food Super chief executive Murray Rutherford said the super fund, which has its heritage in the meat industry, is broadening its potential member base by rebranding under a new name and logo. The meat industry, however, still remains a large part of its focus.

"As Australian Food Super, we will continue to support our members from the day they join, through their entire work life and into retirement, with competitive products and solid investment returns," he said.

"We've become the leading super fund in the meat industry because we've worked hard to understand our members and we've learned a lot about the challenges they face. Our track record clearly shows that it is possible to deliver great returns at a low cost, and this is as important to our members as it was on day one."

Australian Food Super has about 65,000 and more than $3 billion in funds under management.

According to APRA's FY23 statistics, its MySuper option made a net return of 11.2% in the last financial year. Its Shares Option (formerly High Growth) failed the latest performance test by more than 0.50% per annum.

"Our work isn't done; we believe there are more people in Australia that we can help. People in similar walks of life, with similar challenges. It's time, therefore, to expand our focus to help people working in other food industries-in the same way we have done for the meat industry," Rutherford said.

"That's why we've changed our name to Australian Food Super."